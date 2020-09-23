Week of Sept. 14 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Averages Largest Total Audience, Today Averages More Than 1 Million Adults 25-54

Good Morning America and Today show split the final week of the 2019-2020 TV season, with GMA averaging the most total viewers, while Today captured the most adults 25-54.

For the week of Sept. 14, 2020, NBC morning show averaged more than 1 million viewers from the A25-54 demo; roughly 74,000 more than GMA and +414,000 more than what CBS This Morning averaged this past week.

Today has earned either an outright win or a first-place tie in the A25-54 measurement for 244 of the past 246 weeks.

When compared with the previous week (Sept. 7, featuring Labor Day), Today was +2% in the A25-54 demo and +2% in average total viewers. However, compared with the year-ago week (Sept. 16, 2019), the broadcast was -10% in total viewers and -13% in the A25-54 demo.

Good Morning America, according to the most current data from Nielsen, delivered an average of 3.45 million total viewers this past week; roughly +153,000 more than what Today averaged for the week and +827,000 more than what CBS This Morning averaged for the week.

GMA also averaged 939,000 adults 25-54, second behind Today but ahead of CTM.

The ABC morning show once again trended well relative to the prior week, +1% in total viewers and +1% in A25-54 demo viewers. The broadcast did not trend well relative to the year ago week, -10% in total viewers and -18% in adults 25-54.

GMA is the most-watched morning news show for the eighth straight year.

CBS This Morning was unable to replicate its impressive week of Sept. 7 ratings, as the broadcast was -2% in total viewers and -9% in adults 25-54. Relative to the same week in 2019, the broadcast was -7% in total viewers and a whopping -21% in the A25-54 demo.

It’s worth noting CBS This Morning: Saturday (SATMO) performance for 2019-2020. The broadcast averaged 2.06 million viewers, which is +5% from what the broadcast delivered in 2018-2019, and the largest average audience for the program in 4 years.

Live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Sept. 14:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,446,000 3,293,000 2,619,000 • A25-54: 939,000 1,013,000 599,000

