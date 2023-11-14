Week of Nov. 6 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Remains No. 1, Gains Adults 25-54

Below, our basic cable ranker and cable news programming report for the week of November 6, 2023. The top stories of the week included the continuing Israel-Hamas war, the special elections in Kentucky, Ohio, Mississippi, Virginia on Tuesday, as well as coverage surrounding the NBC News GOP debate, which took place Wednesday.

NETWORKS

With Nielsen live plus same day data for last week officially in, Fox News Channel retains its usual position as the top-rated cable news network in total viewers and among Adults 25-54.

In total day viewing, FNC averaged more than 1.26 million total viewers, No. 1 on all of basic cable, and 156,000 A25-54 viewers, No. 2 on all of basic cable, behind ESPN (370,000). The 1.26 million and 156,000 are -1% but +5%, respectively, from what Fox averaged in those measurements the week prior (week of Oct. 30, 2023).

In primetime, Fox News averaged 1.88 million total viewers for the week, No. 2 on basic cable behind only ESPN (2.095 million). The network also finished No. 2 in the key A25-54 demo (230,000), again behind only ESPN. Fox News’ 1.88 million total primetime viewer average for the week is +1% from what the network averaged the previous week, and its 230,000 A25-54 average in primetime is +13% from the week prior, with the bump in A25-54 viewers likely coming from special coverage of elections in Kentucky, Ohio, Mississippi and Virginia.

Changing channels, MSNBC averaged more than 1.35 million total primetime viewers for the week of Nov. 6, No. 3 on all of basic cable, +16% from the week prior and the network’s largest average audience in more than a month. MSNBC additionally averaged 141,000 A25-54 viewers in primetime for the week, No. 15 on all of basic cable and +13% from the week prior.

In total day, MSNBC averaged 904,000 total viewers and 98,000 A25-54 viewers for the week of Nov. 6, +10% and +10%, respectively, from the week prior. The 904,000 total day viewer average places MSNBC at No. 2 on basic cable (behind FNC), while the 98,000 A25-54 average is No. 8 on all of basic cable.

Elsewhere, CNN averaged 684,000 total viewers and 169,000 Adults 25-54 in primetime this past week, +23% and +33% respectively, from what the network averaged the previous week. The 684,000 total primetime viewer average from last week places CNN at No. 7 on all of basic cable, and the 169,000 A25-54 primetime viewer average for the week is No. 9 on all of basic cable.

CNN averaged 532,000 total viewers and 105,000 A25-54 viewers, +8% and +6%, respectively, from the week prior. The 532,000 total viewer average places CNN at No. 5 on all of basic cable, while the 105,000 A25-54 average places CNN also at No. 6 on all of basic cable.

Fox News, MSNBC and CNN trended poorly relative to the week before. This was expected, each network was boosted by highly-rated 2022 midterm elections coverage. Fox News is -42% in total primetime viewers, -61% in the primetime demo, -34% in total day viewers and -52% in the total day demo vs. the week of Nov. 7, 2022. CNN is -44% in total primetime viewers, -54% in the primetime demo, -31% in total day viewers and -48% in the total day demo versus the year-ago week. MSNBC’s year-over-year losses aren’t quite as drastic. The network is -21% in total primetime viewers, -49% in the primetime demo, -8% in total day viewers and -34% in the total day demo versus the year-ago week.

Week of Nov. 6 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen Live+SD data):

PRIME TIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,877,000 1,353,000 684,000 • A25-54: 230,000 141,000 169,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,262,000 904,000 532,000 • A25-54: 156,000 96,000 105,000

Below are the basic cable network rankers — sorted by Total Viewers and followed by Adults 25-54.

Week of Nov. 6 (Total Viewers)

Week of Nov. 6 (Adults 25-54)

PROGRAMMING

As per Nielsen live plus same day data, Fox News had the six most-watched daily cable news offerings for the third consecutive week, led once again by The Five, averaging 2.92 million total viewers at 5 p.m.

Jesse Watters Primetime secured second place among all daily cable news shows in total viewers with a 2.77 million total viewer average at 8 p.m., followed by Hannity ( 2.335 million at 9 p.m.), The Ingraham Angle (2.23 million at 7 p.m.) and Special Report with Bret Baier ( 2.215 million at 6 p.m.) rounding out the top five.

MSNBC’s two-hour show Deadline: White House is the most-watched non-Fox News cable news offering for the week, coming in at No. 7 with a 1.84 million total viewer average at 4-6 p.m.

Fox News boasts 12 of the top 15 cable news shows of the week among Adults 25-54, including each of the top 10. Jesse Watters Primetime is No. 1 for the week in the key demo (312,000), followed by Gutfeld! (302), Hannity (294,000), The Five (271,000) and The Ingraham Angle (241,000) rounding out the top five.

MSNBC’s All In With Chris Hayes is the top-rated non-Fox News cable news show in the A25-54 demo. It finished No. 11 this past week with a 185,000 average in the measurement at 8 p.m.