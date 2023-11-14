Week of Nov. 6 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Continue to Split First Place Honors

ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today maintained their positions as the most watched morning news shows in total viewers and A25-54 demographic, respectively, for the week of November 6.

The week, which included Election Day and post-GOP debate coverage, saw week-to-week gains in total viewers for GMA and CBS Mornings, while all three morning shows experienced week-to-week declines in the A25-54 demo.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged more than 3.19 million total viewers and 602,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of Nov. 6. GMA which was still without co-host Michael Strahan, who has been off the air for “personal family matters” but is expected back on Wednesday, was up in total viewers by +3 %, but down by -3% in the A25-54 demo, when compared to the previous week. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2022, GMA was down in total viewers by -2% but dropped by a significant -19% in the A25-54 demo.

Advertisement

Today, meanwhile, was once again the top morning show in the A25-54 demo with 707,000 viewers but remained the No. 2 morning show in total viewers with more than 2.87 million on average for the week of Nov.6. Looking at the show’s numbers from the previous week, Today was flat in total viewers but was down by -7% in the A25-54 demo. Compared to the same week in 2022, Today’s total viewers and A25-54 numbers decreased by -3% and -4%, respectively.

CBS Mornings was in third place with more than 2.34 million total viewers on average, its largest average total audience since the week of Aug. 28. The broadcast also averaged 443,000 A25-54 viewers for the week of Nov. 6. Compared to the previous week, CBS Mornings was up in total viewers by +3%, but down by -7% in the A25-54 demo. Looking at the same period in 2022, CBS Mornings dropped in total viewers and in A25-54 by -9% and an eye-raising -25%, respectively.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Nov. 7, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,192,000 2,874,000 2,342,000 • A25-54: 602,000 707,000 443,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 11/6/23), Previous Week (w/o 10/30/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 11/31/22). Most Current Data Stream: 2022-2023 Season (9/25 – 11/12/22) and 2022-2023 Season (9/19 – 11/6/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.