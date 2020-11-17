Week of Nov. 9 Cable Ranker: CNN Is Go-To Network Among Adults 25-54; Fox News Is Most-Watched in Prime Time

Carlson delivered the most-watched program in cable news last week, averaging 4.4 million viewers, while Hannity was No. 1 in the 25-54 demo with 860,000 viewers.

Fox News (like CNN and MSNBC) were predictably down in audience from election week. Relative to the same week in 2019 , (which featured the House Impeachment hearings), Fox News was +29% in total prime time viewers. However, the network was -5% in total day viewers. Compared to the post-election week of 2016, FNC was +18% in total prime time viewers, but -11% in total day viewers.

MSNBC finished in third place, both on cable news and across basic cable, but it posted by far the most significant amount of viewership growth from post-election week 2016 out of cable news’ big three. MSNBC was +111% in total prime time viewers and +162% in total day viewership vs. election week 2016, which was a week when the network ranked No. 10 in total prime time viewers and No. 14 in total day viewers. NBC’s politics-focused cable newser also posted +11% growth in total prime time viewers and +15% growth in total day viewers vs. the comparable week in 2019.

ESPN and Hallmark Channel came in 4th and 5th place respectively this past week; ESPN was No. 4 in prime time, while Hallmark No. 4 in total day.