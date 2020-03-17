Week of March 9 Morning Show Ratings: Today Remains No. 1 on Morning TV

For the second consecutive week, Today was the No. 1 morning show, not just among adults 25-54, but also in total audience.

The demo win means Today has now won the ratings race 218 out of the last 220 weeks in the key 25-54 demo

Today also its demo lead over GMA versus the same week last year.

Despite finishing in second for the second consecutive week, season to-date GMA remains No. 1 in Total Viewers for the 8th straight year and is improving its lead over to Today in that measurement to its largest in 3 years.

When compared with the same week in 2019, Today held steady in Total Viewers and was just -1% in the demo. GMA was -4% in Total viewers and -3% in the demo. CBS This Morning, however, was -6% in Total Viewers and dropped -15% in the demo from last year.

NBC’s Today show will air taped segments from 9-11 a.m, take Craig Melvin and Al Roker off the air for the foreseeable future. In theory, this put a huge dent in flagship broadcast ratings (as much as viewers love Roker and Melvin), but it’s still something worth keeping an eye on.

While year-over-year ratings are still less than spectacular, that could change. Americans are projected to watch as much as 60% more TV and movies at home now that increasingly strict coronavirus-related lockdowns and shutdowns are in place in cities around the country and more people are working from home, according to an analysis from Nielsen.

Anyways, below are the numbers for the week of Mar. 9, 2020:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,754,000 3,796,000 2,872,000 • A25-54: 1,155,000 1,289,000 695,000

Source: Nielsen, live-plus-same-day data

