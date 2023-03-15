Week of March 6 Morning Show Ratings: Status Quo Remains as Today Wins Demo, GMA Is Tops in Total Viewers

ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today show continued to cement their position as the top morning shows in total viewers and the adults 25-54 demo, respectively, for the week of March 6.

GMA now has 18 consecutive weekly wins in total viewers, while Today has third consecutive weekly wins in the key advertiser A25-54 demo.

For the week of March 6, according to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 3.32 million total viewers and 728,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo. GMA was down by -2% both in total viewers and in the demo compared to the previous week. When looking at the morning show’s performance versus the same week in 2022, the morning show is down by -4% in total viewers and -12% in the A25-54 demo.

NBC’s Today show came in second place with more than 3.01 million total viewers. In the adults 25-54 demo, the program averaged 775,000 viewers for the week of March 6. Compared to the previous week, Today +1% and by +3% in total viewers and adults 25-54, respectively. It was the only morning show to record week-to-week growth in either of the key measurements. When looking at the numbers from the same week in 2022, however, Today show was down in both total viewers and adults 25-54 by -4% and -11%, respectively.

CBS Mornings trailed the other two morning offerings this past week with 2.41 million total viewers and 513,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo. It was down in total viewers by -1% and by -5% in the A25-54 demo when compared to the previous week. Looking at the same period in 2022, CBS’ morning show was down in total viewers and A25-54 demo by -7 and -11%, respectively.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of March 6, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,320,000 3,014,000 2,408,000 • A25-54: 728,000 775,000 513,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 3/6/23), Previous Week (w/o 2/27/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 3/7/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22 – 3/2/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21 – 3/13/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.