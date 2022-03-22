Week of March 14 Cable Network Ranker: Fox News Remains No. 1 in Total Viewers, Posts Year-Over-Year Growth

Fox News Channel remained the dominant basic cable network in total day and total primetime viewers during the week of March 14. It also averaged more total viewers than CNN and MSNBC combined for the 31st consecutive week.

According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, Fox News averaged 2.57 million total viewers in primetime this past week. That’s a solid number, but -9% from the previous week. FNC averaged 436,000 adults 25-54 in primetime, which is -17% from the week prior.

Additionally, Fox News averaged 1.69 million total viewers in total day during the week of March 14, which is -7% from what the network averaged the prior week—and 300,000 adults 25-54 in total day, a -14% drop from the prior week.

However, Fox News wasn’t the only network to post audience losses from the prior week. In fact, its week-to-week losses were less severe than than what its main competitors experienced.

MSNBC averaged 1.08 million primetime viewers this past week, No. 6 on all of basic cable, behind Fox News, the WarnerMedia networks broadcasting March Madness, and HGTV. MSNBC’s 1.08 million viewer average is -11% from the prior week. The network also averaged 683,000 total day viewers, No. 3 on basic cable behind Fox News and CNN and -11% from the prior week. MSNBC averaged 144,000 adults 25-54 in primetime (-19%) and 85,000 adults 25-54 in total day (-21%) this past week.

CNN averaged 1.01 million total viewers in primetime last week, No. 7 on all of basic cable. That’s -11% from the previous week. The network also averaged 771,000 total day viewers, No. 2 on all of cable, but -13% from the prior week. The network shed -18% among adults 25-54 watching in primetime (280,000)—and -19% among adults 25-54 watching in total day (187,000).

Fox News continues to post year-over-year growth in multiple measurements after mixed results in Q1 of 2021. In fact, Fox News gained +12% in total primetime viewers, +24% in the primetime demo, +37% in total day viewers and +52% in the total day demo vs. the week of March, 15 2021.

CNN posted year-over-year gains in the 24-hour daypart for the fourth consecutive week. The growth is driven by wall-to-wall coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a breaking news event which has attracted more adults 25-54 than traditionally watch cable news. The network saw growth of +2% in total day viewers and +4% in the total day demo. The network was also up +4% in the primetime demo, but lost -8% of its average total primetime audience from the year-ago week.

MSNBC hasn’t trended quite as well as Fox News and CNN. The network fell -37% in total primetime viewers, -36% in the primetime demo, -31% in total day viewers, and -33% in the total day demo vs. the year-ago week.

Week of March 14, 2022 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen live-same-day data):

PRIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 2,572,000 1,078,000 1,014,000 • A25-54: 436,000 144,000 280,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,691,000 683,000 771,000 • A25-54: 300,000 85,000 187,000

On the cable news programming front, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most-watched show on cable news this past week, averaging 3.46 million total viewers at 8 p.m. The Five took second place (3.40 million viewers), with Hannity (2.97 million), Jesse Watters Primetime (2.9 million) and Special Report with Bret Baier (2.61 million) rounding out the top five in average total viewers.

Fox News had the 13-most-watched cable news shows of the week. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show (featuring rotating guest hosts) ranked No. 14 in average total viewers (1.42 million). Fox had the 10-most-watched cable news shows among adults 25-54, led by Carlson (599,000). CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 came in at No. 11, averaging 329,000 adults 25-54 at 8 p.m.

Outside of cable news, TBS was the No. 1 cable network for the week in primetime among adults 25-54, averaging 745,000 viewers from the measurement thanks to its live coverage of 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. TNT and truTV, which also televise the tournament, ranked No. 2 (674,000) and No. 3 (505,000) respectively last week, with Fox News (436,000) and ESPN (328,000) rounding out the top five.

Fox News ranked No. 1 among adults 25-54 in the total day daypart (6 a.m.-6 a.m.). FNC (300,000) is followed by TBS (289,000), TNT (243,000), ESPN (198,000) and CNN (187,000) rounding out the top five.

Additionally, below are the most-watched basic cable networks for the week. The left column is ranked by most to fewest average total primetime viewers, and the right column is ranked by most to fewest average total viewers across total day (6 a.m-6 a.m.).

Week of March 14 (Total Viewers)

Finally, the left column below is ranked by most to fewest average adults 25-54 watching in primetime— and the right column is ranked by most to fewest adults 25-54 watching across total day (6 a.m-6 a.m.).

Week of March 14 (Adults 25-54)