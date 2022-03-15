Week of March 7 Cable Ranker: Fox News Is No. 1 in Total Viewers, Sees Year-Over-Year Growth

Fox News Channel remained the dominant basic cable network in total day and total primetime viewers during the week of March 7.

FNC also averaged more total viewers than CNN and MSNBC combined for the 30th consecutive week.

According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, Fox News averaged 2.825 million total viewers in primetime this past week. That’s a solid number, but -21% from the previous week. FNC averaged 528,000 adults 25-54 in primetime, which is -28% from the week prior.

Additionally, Fox News averaged 1.82 million total viewers in total day during the week of March 7, which is -16% from what the network averaged the prior week, and 350,000 adults 25-54 in total day, a -23% drop from the prior week.

Fox’s losses from the prior week were expected. The week of Feb. 28 featured live coverage of President Biden’s State of the Union address in primetime, in addition to ongoing coverage of the war in Ukraine.

However, Fox News wasn’t the only network to post audience losses from the prior week. CNN and MSNBC came back down to Earth a bit as well. CNN beat MSNBC in adults 25-54 and in total day viewers, while MSNBC beat CNN in total primetime viewers.

MSNBC averaged 1.22 million primetime viewers this past week, No. 3 on all of basic cable, only behind Fox News and ESPN. That figure is -28% from the prior week. The network also averaged 771,000 total day viewers, No. 3 on basic cable behind Fox News and CNN, and -20% from the prior week. MSNBC averaged 178,000 adults 25-54 in primetime (-32%) and 108,000 adults 25-54 in total day (-20%).

CNN averaged 1.13 million total viewers in primetime last week, No. 4 on all of basic cable. That’s a big number relative to recent months, but -38% from the previous week. The network also averaged 887,000 total day viewers, No. 2 on all of cable, but -25% from the prior week. The network shed -44% among adults 25-54 watching in primetime (340,000), and -32% among adults 25-54 watching in total day (230,000).

Fox News and CNN posted year-over-year growth in multiple measurements. Fox News’ audience has returned in full force after those Q1 ’21 struggles in total day. The network continues to post more gains than its competitors relative to the year-ago week. In fact, Fox News gained +12% in total primetime viewers, +30% in the primetime demo, +40% in total day viewers and +58% in the total day demo vs. the week of March, 8 2021.

CNN posted year-over-year gains in total day for the third consecutive week. The network saw growth of +3% in total day viewers, and +11% in the total day demo. The network was also up +5% in the primetime demo, but shed -3% in total primetime viewers relative to the year-ago week.

MSNBC, on the other hand, hasn’t benefited quite as much from the Ukraine story (ratings-wise). The network fell -36% in total primetime viewers, -29% in the primetime demo, -29% in total day viewers, and -21% in the total day demo vs. the year-ago week.

On the programming front, Fox News’ The Five was the most-watched show on cable news this past week, averaging 3.92 million total viewers at 5 p.m. Tucker Carlson Tonight took second place (3.86 million), with Hannity (3.27 million), Jesse Watters Primetime (3.085 million) and Special Report with Bret Baier (2.97 million) rounding out the top five.

Fox News had the 12-most-watched cable news shows of the week. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show (featuring guest hosts) ranked No. 13 in average total viewers (1.65 million). Fox had the 11-most-watched cable news shows among adults 25-54, led by Carlson (726,000). CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 came in at No. 12, averaging 385,000 adults 25-54 at 8 p.m.

Week of March 7, 2022 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen live-same-day data):

PRIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 2,825,000 1,216,000 1,133,000 • A25-54: 528,000 178,000 340,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News CNN MSNBC • Total Viewers: 1,820,000 887,000 771,000 • A25-54: 350,000 230,000 108,000

Outside of cable news, ESPN was the No. 1 cable network for the week in primetime among adults 25-54, averaging 562,000 viewers from the measurement. Fox News came in second among the primetime demo, followed by TNT, CNN and Discovery.

Additionally, below are the most-watched basic cable networks for the week. The left column is ranked by most to fewest average total primetime viewers, and the right column is ranked by most to fewest average total viewers across total day (6 a.m-6 a.m.).

Week of March 7 (Total Viewers)

Finally, the left column below is ranked by most to fewest average adults 25-54 watching in primetime, and the right column is ranked by most to fewest adults 25-54 watching across total day (6 a.m-6 a.m.).

Week of March 7 (Adults 25-54)