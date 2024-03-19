Week of March 11 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Remains Most-Watched News Network

This is TVNewser’s basic cable network ranker and cable news report for the week of March 11, 2024.

It was a return to Earth for the cable news networks as the huge numbers they enjoyed during the busy news week of March 4, which featured two political-heavy events were nowhere to be found. That week contained coverage of Super Tuesday and President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Fox News, as usual, led the cable news networks, but each of them including MSNBC and CNN, saw double-digit drops in both measured categories (total viewers and Adults 25-54) and in both dayparts (primetime and total day).

NETWORKS:

Nielsen live plus same-day data for the week of March 11 saw FNC average 2.056 million total viewers and 222,000 A25-54 viewers during primetime. The network was down in total viewers by -21% and -37% in the A25-54 demo, relative to the week prior (week beginning March 4).

In total day viewing, Fox News averaged 1.256 million total viewers and 147,000 A25-54 viewers. This translated to declines of -14% in total viewers and -23% in A25-54 from what Fox News averaged in those measurements the week prior.

Among all basic cable networks, Fox News maintained its No. 1 position in total primetime viewers and fell two spots from the previous week to land in the No. 4 position in the primetime demo. In total day, the network was once again the only cable network to cross one million total viewers, holding its No. 1 position but falling to the No. 4 position in the total day demo for the week of March 11.

MSNBC in primetime averaged 1.207 million total viewers and 115,000 viewers from the A25-54 demo for the week of March 11. It declined by -26% in total viewers and -44% in the A25-54 demo from what the network averaged the week prior. In total day, MSNBC averaged 789,000 total viewers and 82,000 A25-54 viewers for the week of March 11. That’s a -14% drop in total viewers and a -25% decline in A25-54 from what the network averaged the week before.

Among all basic cable networks, MSNBC dropped to No. 3 in total primetime viewers and fell to No. 16 in the demo. It remained No. 2 in total day viewers and fell from No. 6 to No. 9 in the total day demo.

CNN averaged 563,000 total primetime viewers and 114,000 A25-54 viewers in primetime for the week of March 11. The news net was down -26% in total viewers and dropped -37% in the A25-54 demo compared to the prior week. In total day, CNN had 432,000 total viewers and 79,000 viewers in the demo. It also lost viewers, decreasing by -10% in total viewers and -20% in the total day demo compared to the previous week.

CNN finished the week falling from 6th place in primetime total viewers landing in 10th place and finishing in the 18th spot in the demo. It remained at No. 4 in total day viewers and fell three places to land in 11th place in the total day demo.

How did the networks fare relative to the year-ago week? Fox News was up +4% in total primetime viewers and +1% in the demo. In total day, it dipped by -2% in both total day viewers and the total day demo.

CNN was up an impressive +47% in total primetime viewers and +36% in the demo. The network was up +9% in total day viewers and dropped by -1% in the demo.

MSNBC was also up +9% in total primetime viewers and an impressive +15% in the primetime demo. In total day, the network gained +14% in total viewers and +8% in the demo.

PROGRAMMING:

Fox had 10 out of the 15 most-watched cable news shows of the week, led once again by The Five (2.885 million viewers at 5 p.m. ET). The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell at the 10 p.m. ET timeslot was MSNBC’s most-watched program at No. 8 with 1.653 million viewers. MSNBC had five of its shows in the top 15, with two of them belonging to Deadline White House at No. 12 with 1.457 million viewers (5 p.m. ET) and at No. 14 with 1.401 million viewers (4 p.m. ET). Viewers are certainly happy to have Nicole Wallace back in the anchor chair, helming the broadcast.

Meanwhile, Gutfeld! reclaimed its top spot as the most-watched cable news program among Adults 25-54, averaging 310,000 A25-54 viewers at 10 p.m. ET. Fox News again led the way with 13 of the top 15 cable news shows in the demo overall. MSNBC occupied the remaining spots, with the Rachel Maddow/Alex Wagner 8 p.m. ET timeslot landing at the No. 11 spot, with 160,000 viewers. The other MSNBC show in the top 15 was The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell at 10 p.m. ET at No. 13 with 147,000 viewers.

Week of March 11 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen Live+SD data):

PRIMETIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 2,056,000 1,207,000 563,000 • A25-54: 222,000 115,000 114,000