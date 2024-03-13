Week of March 4 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Has Most-Watched Week of 2024

This is TVNewser’s basic cable network ranker and cable news report for the week of March 4, 2024.

Fox News had its best week of the year as the news network secured 50% of the cable news share in terms of viewers during total day and primetime. The week, which was filled with two political events, Super Tuesday and President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address and GOP response, saw audiences return to the cable news networks, leading to exaggerated viewership numbers across Fox News, MSNBC and CNN when compared to the week prior and the same period a year ago.

NETWORKS:

Nielsen live plus same-day data for the week of March 4 saw FNC average 2.604 million total viewers and 354,000 A25-54 viewers during primetime. The network was up in total viewers by +24% and +50% in the A25-54 demo, relative to the week prior (week beginning Feb. 26). In total day viewing, Fox News averaged 1.461 million total viewers and 192,000 A25-54 viewers, which translated to a +7% gain in total viewers and a +18% gain in A25-54 from what Fox News averaged in those measurements the week prior. Among all basic cable networks, Fox News maintained its No. 1 position in total primetime viewers and climbed three spots from the previous week to land in the No. 2 position in the primetime demo. In total day, the network was once again the only cable network to cross one million total viewers in total day, holding its No. 1 position and remaining in the No. 2 position in the total day demo for the week of March 4, 2024.

MSNBC in primetime averaged 1.625 million total viewers and 204,000 viewers from the A25-54 demo for the week of March 4. It had a +33% gain in total viewers and a +67% gain in the A25-54 demo from what the network averaged the week prior. In total day, MSNBC averaged 916,000 total viewers and 109,000 A25-54 viewers for the week of March 4. That’s a +11% gain in total viewers and a +31% incline in A25-54 from what the network averaged the week before. Among all basic cable networks, MSNBC remained at No. 2 in total primetime viewers and jumped from No. 18 to No. 6 in the demo. It was No. 2 in total day viewers and leaped to No. 6 from No. 12 in the total day demo.

CNN averaged 761,000 total primetime viewers and 181,000 A25-54 viewers in primetime for the week of March 4. The news net was up +33% in total viewers and had a gain of +52% viewers in the A25-54 demo compared to the prior week. In total day, CNN had 482,000 total viewers and 99,000 viewers in the demo. It gained viewers, increasing by +3% in total viewers and +13% in the total day demo compared to the previous week. CNN finished the week by rising four places to land in 6th place in primetime total viewers and landed in the 8th spot in the demo. It was No. 4 in total day viewers and in 8th place in the total day demo.

How did the networks fare relative to the year-ago week? Fox News was up +16% in total primetime viewers and +29% in the demo. In total day, it rose by +8% in total day viewers and by +12% in the total day demo.

CNN was up +72% in total primetime viewers and whooping +91% in the demo. The network was up +18% in total day viewers and +22% in the demo.

MSNBC was also up +49% in total primetime viewers and a massive +89% in the primetime demo. In total day, the network gained +36% in total viewers and +54% in the demo.

PROGRAMMING:

Fox had 11 out of the 15 most-watched cable news shows of the week, led once again by The Five (3.174 million viewers at 5 p.m. ET). The Rachel Maddow/Alex Wagner 9 p.m. ET timeslot was MSNBC’s most-watched program at No. 8 with 1.800 million viewers. MSNBC had four of its shows in the top 15 of most-watched cable news shows.

Meanwhile, Hannity toppled Gutfeld! as the top cable news program among Adults 25-54, averaging 344,000 A25-54 viewers at 9 p.m. ET. Fox News again led the way with 12 of the top 15 cable news shows in the demo overall. MSNBC occupied the remaining spots, with the Maddow/Wagner 8 p.m. ET timeslot landing at the No. 10 spot, with 220,000 viewers. The other two MSNBC shows in the top 15 were the Jen Psaki/Chris Hayes 8 p.m. timeslot at 12 with 201,000 viewers and The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell at 10 p.m. ET at 15 with 176,000 viewers.

Week of March 4 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen Live+SD data):

PRIMETIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 2,604,000 1,625,000 761,000 • A25-54: 354,000 204,000 181,000