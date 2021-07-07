Week of June 28 Cable Network Ranker: Fox News Marks 20 Straight Weeks at No. 1 in Total Day, CNN Posts Double Digit Week-to-Week Growth in Prime

Fox News Channel was the most-watched basic cable network in total day, and the second-most-watched basic cable network in primetime during the week of June 28.

FNC finished behind TNT in total prime time viewers, as ratings for the WarnerMedia-owned cable network continue to be lifted by live coverage of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The network finished No. 3 on cable in total day among adults 25-54, and No. 3 in primetime among adults 25-54.

Speaking of primetime, Fox News averaged 2.18 million total viewers (flat from the prior week), and 340,000 in the 25-54 demo (+3%) during the week of June 28. In total day, the network delivered an average of 1.23 million total viewers (-2% from the prior week), marking 20 consecutive weeks as the most-watched cable news network in total day. The network also averaged 209,000 adults 25-54 in total day, up +2% from the prior week.

Tucker Carlson Tonight remained the No. 1 show on cable news last week, averaging 3.1 million viewers, and 515,000 in the 25-54 demo. The program averaged 2.9 million total viewers to go with 464,000 adults 25-54 the previous week. Hannity remained the No. 2 show on cable news, followed by The Five, MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, and The Ingraham Angle.

Hannity’s town hall broadcast on Wednesday, June 30 featuring former President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) was also the most-watched non-sports telecast of the week (3.5 million viewers).

As has become custom in recent months, CNN beat MSNBC in the adults 25-54 demo, while MSNBC beat CNN in average total viewers.

The aforementioned MSNBC remained the fourth-most-watched cable network in prime time (1.40 million) last week, but returned to No. 2 in total day (851,000). MSNBC’s performance in the key A25-54 demo weren’t quite as impressive. The network ranked No. 16 in the prime time demo (180,000), and No. 16 in the total day demo last week (112,000).

Relative to the previous week, MSNBC delivered +3% growth in average total prime time viewers, a -1% decline in the prime time demo, +7% growth in total day viewers and +3% growth in the total day demo.

CNN continues to post week-to-week viewership growth. The network averaged 982,000 total viewers in prime time (No. 6 on basic cable), and 683,000 in total day (No. 4 on basic cable) during the week of June 28. Among the A25-54 demo, CNN averaged 227,000 primetime viewers (No. 9 on basic cable), and 147,000 total day viewers (No. 9 on basic cable).

How do these figures compare with the week of June 21? Quite favorably, especially in prime time. CNN grew +15% in average total prime time viewers, saw +13% growth in the primetime demo, +4% growth in total day viewers, but -2% in the total day demo from the prior week.

Week of June 28 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen live-same-day data):

PRIME TIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 2,184,000 1,404,000 982,000 • A25-54: 340,000 180,000 227,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,231,000 851,000 683,000 • A25-54: 209,000 112,000 147,000

How about the broader basic cable landscape? TNT, Fox News, ESPN, MSNBC, HGTV, CNN, History, INSP, TBS, and Food Network round out the 10-most-watched basic cable networks in prime time for the week of June 28. Fox News, MSNBC, ESPN, CNN, HGTV, TNT, Food Network, INSP, History and USA round out the 10-most-watched basic cable networks in total day.

Week of June 28 basic cable ranker (Total Viewers)

Among adults 25-54 in prime time, sports TV networks TNT, ESPN lead the way, followed by Fox News, TBS, Food Network, HGTV, USA, NBCSN, CNN and Discovery. Among adults 25-54 in total day: ESPN, TNT, Fox News, Food Network, HGTV, TBS, USA, ID, CNN and TV Land.

Week of June 28 basic cable ranker (Adults 25-54)