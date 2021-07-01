Week of June 27 Cable Ranker: Fox News Marks 19 Straight Weeks at No. 1 in Total Day; CNN and MSNBC See Ratings Growth

Fox News Channel was the most-watched cable network in total day, and the third-most-watched cable network in prime time during the week of June 21.

FNC finished behind TNT and ESPN in total prime time viewers, as ratings for both networks were boosted by live coverage of the NBA playoffs.

The network finished No. 6 in primetime among adults 25-54, and No. 3 in total day among adults 25-54.

In primetime, Fox News averaged roughly 2.2 million viewers, and 331,000 in the 25-54 demographic last week. In total day, the network delivered 1.3 million viewers, 204,000 in the 25-54 demo, marking 19 consecutive weeks as the most-watched cable news network.

Tucker Carlson Tonight remained the No. 1 show on cable news, averaging 2.9 million viewers, and 464,000 in the 25-54 demo. The program averaged 2.8 million total viewers to go with 484,000 adults 25-54 the previous week (June 14). Hannity remained the No. 2 show on cable news, followed by The Five, MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, and The Ingraham Angle.

Fox News shed -1% of its average primetime audience from the prior week, and dropped -7% in the prime time demo. However, the network grew in total day viewers from the prior week, +6% in total viewers and +3% in the total day demo.

As has become custom in recent months, CNN beat MSNBC in the adults 25-54 demo, while MSNBC beat CNN in average total viewers.

MSNBC was the fourth-most-watched cable network in prime time last week (1.4 million), and the third-most-watched in total day (799,000). MSNBC’s in the key A25-54 demo weren’t quite as impressive, although they’re an improvement from the previous week.

MSNBC came in at No. 19 in the prime time demo (181,000), and No. 17 in the total day demo last week (109,000).

Relative to the previous week, the network saw +11% growth in average total prime time viewers, +19% growth in the prime time demo, +6% growth in total day viewers and +15% growth in the total day demo.

CNN, like MSNBC, posted solid week-to-week growth. The network averaged 857,000 total viewers in prime time (No. 10 on basic cable), and 654,000 in total day (No. 4 on basic cable). In the demo, CNN placed No. 16 in prime time (201,000), and No. 9 in total day (150,000).

How do these figures compare with the week of June 14? Pretty favorably. CNN grew +10% in average total prime time viewers, saw +20% growth in the prime time demo, +14% growth in total day viewers, and grew +11% in the total day demo.

Week of June 21 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen live-same-day data):

PRIME TIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 2,184,000 1,365,000 857,000 • A25-54: 331,000 181,000 201,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,250,000 799,000 654,000 • A25-54: 204,000 109,000 150,000

How about the broader basic cable landscape? After TNT, ESPN and Fox News, MSNBC, HGTV, NBCSN, TBS, Discovery, USA, and CNN round out the 10-most-watched basic cable networks in prime time for the week of June 21. Fox News, ESPN, MSNBC, CNN, HGTV, TNT, USA, Food Network, ID, and INSP round out the 10-most-watched basic cable networks in total day.

Week of June 21 basic cable ranker (Total Viewers)

Among adults 25-54 in prime time, sports TV networks TNT, ESPN and NBCSN lead the way, followed by TBS, USA, Fox News, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, TLC. Among adults 25-54 in total day: ESPN, TNT, Fox News, TBS, HGTV, Food Network, USA, ID, CNN, TV Land.

Week of June 21 basic cable ranker (Adults 25-54)