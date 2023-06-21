Week of June 12 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Split Wins for 6th Consecutive Week

For the sixth week in a row, ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today held onto their positions as the most watched shows in total viewers and the Adults 25-54 demo, respectively.

CBS Mornings, meanwhile, also has reason to celebrate. It’s the only morning show to register week-to-week gains in both total viewers and the key A25-54 demo for the week of June 12.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, ABC News’ GMA averaged 2.99 million total viewers and 573,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of June 12. GMA was down in both total viewers and the adults 25-54 by -1% and -2%, respectively, compared to the previous week. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2022, GMA was down in total viewers and the adults 25-54 demo by -4% and a whopping -20%, respectively, as Americans under 55 are increasingly leaving linear TV news.

NBC’s Today was the No. 2 morning show in total viewers with 2.65 million total viewers for the week of June 12, and remained the top show in the A25-54 demo with 613,000 viewers. This marks Today’s longest A25-54 demo winning streak since April 2022.

However, relative to the previous week, Today was down in total viewers by -1% and by -3% in A25-54. Compared to the same week in 2022, NBC’s morning show is -2% in total viewers and -4% among Adults 25-54.

CBS Mornings came in third place for the week of June 12. It was also up by +1% in total viewers compared to the previous week to stand at 2.29 million total viewers. The program also gained an impressive +7% in the Adults 25-54 demo to stand at a weekly average of 487,000 A25-54 viewers. This was CBS Mornings’ best performance in the advertiser-friendly demo in five weeks. Compared to the same period in 2022, CBS Mornings was also up both in total viewers and the A25-54 demo by +1%.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of June 12, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 2,988,000 2,649,000 2,287,000 • A25-54: 573,000 613,000 487,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 6/12/23), Previous Week (w/o 6/12/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 6/13/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-6/18/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-6/19/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.