Week of June 13 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Marks 7 Consecutive Weeks at No. 1 Among Adults 25-54

ABC’s Good Morning America has now marked seven consecutive weeks as the No. 1 morning show among adults 25-54. The last time ABC’s morning show averaged more adults 25-54 than NBC and CBS for six straight weeks was March-April 2015.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, Good Morning America averaged 718,000 adults 25-54 during the week of June 13. That’s +4% from what the show averaged during the week of June 6, but -11% from what it averaged during the year-ago week of June 14, 2021. GMA also averaged 3.11 million total viewers this past week, which is -1% from the prior week and still the largest total audience on morning TV. Good Morning America shed -2% in average total viewers from the year-ago week.

Adults 25-54 continue to flee the morning shows and that’s hurting ratings for NBC’s Today, a show that has traditionally skewed younger than its ABC and CBS counterparts. Today averaged 2.71 million total viewers and just 639,000 adults 25-54 this past week. Those numbers represent a -6% drop in total viewers and a -3% drop in adults 25-54 from the previous week. Today also lost a chunk of its audience from the year-ago week, -13% in total viewers and -25% among adults 25-54.

CBS Mornings averaged 2.27 million total viewers this past week, which is -3% from the prior week and -10% from the year-ago week. The broadcast also averaged 481,000 adults 25-54 this past week, which is -8% from the previous week, but +2% from the year-ago week.

Additionally, on Monday, June 13, CBS Mornings was retitled to “CBS Morn” due to live coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings. The retitled telecast is excluded from the weekly and season averages, and the show’s weekly averages for the week of June 13, 2022 are based on just four days (Tuesday-Friday).

Nielsen live-plus-same-day impressions for the week of June 13, 2022: