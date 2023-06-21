Week of June 12 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Starts New Streak as Most-Watched Basic Cable Network

After seeing its 120 week-long winning streak in total primetime viewers snapped by MSNBC during the week of June 5, Fox News returned to No. 1 for the week of June 12. The network averaged 1.57 million total viewers in primetime this past week, which is +4% from the week prior. Fox News also averaged 158,000 adults 25-54 in the daypart, +14% from the week prior.

MSNBC, on the other hand, averaged 1.44 million total viewers this past week. That figure is -5% relative to the prior week, one which had been driven by live coverage of the Trump classified documents indictment story.

While cable news’ primetime pecking order has returned to normal (in terms of total audience), MSNBC managed to mark its second consecutive week at No. among adults 25-54. Now, MSNBC did shed -8% in the primetime demo from the prior week, and its margin of victory over Fox News was only 1,000 viewers (159,000 vs. 158,000) this time around. You may recall that MSNBC beat Fox News in the primetime demo by 33,000 viewers the week before. That said, a win’s a win, and MSNBC earned another key daypart win this past week.

In terms of total day viewing, Fox News remained No. 1, both in total viewers (1.11 million) and among adults 25-54 (130,000). The network gained +2% in total viewers and +2% in the demo from the week prior. MSNBC averaged 911,000 total day viewers and 108,000 adults 25-54, -2% and -1%, respectively, from the week before.

What about CNN, you ask? The network averaged 654,000 total primetime viewers, 132,000 adults 25-54 in primetime, 508,000 total day viewers (No. 3 on all of basic cable) and 102,000 adults 25-54 in total day. That’s -3%, +1%, +3% and +9% from the previous week. Not half bad.

How did the big three cable newsers fare relative to the year-ago week, which featured live coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearings?

Fox News continues to slide, while CNN and MSNBC grow. Fox dropped -29% in total primetime viewers, lost half of its audience from the primetime demo (-50%). The total day losses aren’t quite as severe, with FNC -18% in total day viewers and -38% in the total day demo vs. the same week in 2022. MSNBC gained +1% in total primetime viewers, +7% in the primetime demo, +3% in total day viewers and +8% in the total day demo. CNN, interestingly, posted the most substantial viewer growth relative to 2022: +30% in total primetime viewers, +12% in the primetime demo, +18% in total day viewers and +12% in the total day demo.

Week of June 12 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen live-same-day data):

PRIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,567,000 1,444,000 654,000 • A25-54: 158,000 159,000 132,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,109,000 911,000 508,000 • A25-54: 130,000 108,000 102,000

The Five is the No. 1 show on cable news for the eighth consecutive week, averaging 2.64 million total viewers at 5 p.m. this past week.

Fox News had six of the 10 most-watched cable news shows of the week, including the top three. Hannity finished second behind The Five with a 2.22 million total viewer average at 9 p.m. Jesse Watters Primetime secured third place with a 2.14 million total viewer average at 7 p.m., ahead of MSNBC’s The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell (1.9 million at 10 p.m.) and Special Report With Bret Baier (1.8 million at 6 p.m.) rounding out cable news five most-watched.

Fox News Tonight guest hosted by Brian Kilmeade took sixth place (1.78 million at 8 p.m.), followed by The Ingraham Angle (1.78 million at 10 p.m.), MSNBC’s Alex Wagner Tonight (1.72 million at 9 p.m.), All In With Chris Hayes (1.68 million at 8 p.m.) and Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace (1.67 million from 4-6 p.m.) rounding out the top 10.

In addition to being No. 1 in total viewers, The Five is also No. 1 on cable news among adults 25-54, averaging 268,000 from the measurement at 5 p.m. this past week. Hannity (242,000) and Gutfeld! (234,000), Alex Wagner Tonight (202,000) followed. All In With Chris Hayes (202,000) marked another week at No. 1 at 8 p.m. among adults 25-54. The Ingraham Angle (198,0000), Jesse Watters Primetime (198,000), Special Report With Bret Baier (189,000), The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell (187,000) and Deadline: White House With Nicolle Wallace (186,000) round out the top 10.

Anderson Cooper 360 was CNN’s top-rated show of the week and the 8 p.m. broadcast finished No. 14 across all of cable news programming among adults 25-54 (173,000).

Lastly, below are the basic cable network rankers — sorted by average total viewers followed by A25-54.

