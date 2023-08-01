Week of July 24 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Extends Ratings Dominance to 3 Consecutive Weeks

July was a good month for ABC’s Good Morning America, winning the month’s final three weeks in both total viewers and among Adults 25-54.

However, after showing positive week-to-week growth a week ago, ABC’s morning show posted week-to-week declines in both audience categories. For the week of July 24, according to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged more than 2.94 million total viewers and 590,000 viewers in the adults 25-54 demo. That’s a decline of -2% in total viewers and -8% in the adults 25-54 demo compared to the previous week. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2022, GMA was flat in total viewers and was down in the adults 25-54 demo by -7%.

NBC’s Today came in second place in total viewers and A25-54 demo with 2.44 million viewers and 579,000 viewers, respectively, for the week of July 24. -11,000 viewers are what separated Today and GMA in the key advertiser demo this past week. Today was down in total viewers and adults 25-54 by -5% and -3%, respectively, when looking at the numbers from the previous week. Compared to the same week in 2022, the show is down in total viewers by -10% and -8% in the A25-54 demo.

The No. 3 morning show for the week of July 24 is CBS Mornings. The program averaged a subpar 2.09 million total viewers and 420,000 A25-54 viewers this past week. That’s -4% in total viewers and -8% in the A25-54 demo from the week before. Looking at the same period in 2022, CBS Mornings was down in total viewers by -8% and by -9% in the A25-54 demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of July 24, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 2,942,000 2,438,000 2,092,000 • A25-54: 590,000 579,000 420,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 7/24/23), Previous Week (w/o 7/17/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 7/25/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-7/30/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-7/31/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.