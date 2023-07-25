Week of July 17 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Remains No. 1 in Both Total Viewers and Adults 25-54 Demo

ABC’s Good Morning America remained the No.1 show in both total viewers and the advertiser-coveted demo of Adults 25-54 for the week of July 10.

However, it was a positive week for all three-morning shows, all of which showed week-to-week growth in both audience categories. This a rare feat considering we’re in the midst of summer.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, ABC News’ GMA averaged 3.0 million total viewers and 638,000 A25-54 viewers for the week of July 17. GMA rose by +7% in total viewers and an impressive +10% in the A25-54 demo compared to the previous week. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2022, GMA was down in total viewers by -2% and was flat in the adults 25-54 demo.

NBC’s Today remained in second place in total viewers and A25-54 demo with 2.568 million viewers and 594,000 viewers, respectively, for the week of July 17. The NBC morning show grew in total viewers and A25-54 by +1% and +6%, respectively, relative to the week prior. Compared to the same week in 2022, Today was down in both total viewers by -4% and -3% in the A25-54 demo.

CBS Mornings was the No.3 morning show for the week of July 17. Compared to the previous week, Mornings gained +3% in total viewers to stand at 2.18 million, and +8% in the A25-54 demo to stand at 456,000. Looking at the same period in 2022, CBS Mornings shed -6% in total viewers, but was the only morning show to see a gain in the key demo of adults 25-54, gaining +1% in the measurement.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of July 17, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,005,000 2,568,000 2,178,000 • A25-54: 638,000 594,000 456,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 7/17/23), Previous Week (w/o 7/10/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 7/11/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-7/23/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-7/24/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.