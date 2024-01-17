Week of Jan. 8 Morning Show Ratings: ABC and NBC Continue to Split First Place; Today Nearly Knocks Off GMA in Total Viewers

The first full week of 2024 with no holiday exclusions saw a healthy ratings bounce back for all three morning shows — both in total viewers and among adults 25-54.

ABC News’ Good Morning America and NBC News’ Today show were the most-watched morning news shows in terms of total viewers and Adults 25-54, respectively. However, folks at GMA may be slightly concerned as only +144,000 viewers separated it from Today in average total viewers. This is the second consecutive week that the separation in total viewers between the two shows has been less than 150,000.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged more than 3.09 million total viewers and 610,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of Jan. 8. GMA’s performance when compared to the previous week was up +10% in total viewers and +21% in the A25-54 demo. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2023, jpwever, GMA was down in total viewers by -7% and fell by -23% in the A25-54 demo.

Advertisement

NBC News’ Today remained first in the A25-54 demo with 764,000 viewers. It was second in total viewers with 2.95 million on average for the week of Jan. 8. Today’s first-place finish in the A25-54 demo is now at 21 weeks and counting. When comparing with the show’s numbers from the previous week, Today is up by +9% in total viewers and +13% in the A25-54 demo. Compared to the same week in 2022, however, Today’s total viewers and A25-54 numbers decreased by -1% and -8%, respectively.

Finally, CBS Mornings was the No. 3 show with 2.36 million total viewers and 494,000 A25-54 viewers on average for the week of Jan. 8. Compared to the previous week, CBS Mornings was up in total viewers by +14% and +16% in the A25-54 demo. Looking at the same period in 2022, CBS Mornings dropped in total viewers and A25-54 by -1% and -4%, respectively.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Jan. 8, 2024:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,094,000 2,950,000 2,356,000 • A25-54: 610,000 764,000 494,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 1/8/24), Previous Week (w/o 1/1/24) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 1/2/23). Most Current Data Stream: 2022-2023 Season (9/25/23 – 1/8/24) and 2022-2023 Season (9/19/22 – 1/8/23). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.