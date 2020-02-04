Week of Jan. 27 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Split Ratings Race, Lose Viewers From Last Year

Good Morning America and Today split the morning show ratings race for the week of Jan. 27.

ABC’s GMA, the most-watched broadcast morning show for the week and the most-watched for 7 seasons and running, is more than doubling its advantage in average total audience over NBC’s Today versus last season (+116% – 97,000 vs. 45,000) to its largest in 3 years – since the 2016-17 season.

The ABC morning show finished 68,000 Adults 25-54 short of Today’s total in the category, a far slimmer margin than usual.

Nevertheless, Today continued its run as the No. 1 broadcast morning show among Adults 25-54 this past week. The week of Jan. 27 win marks 212 out of 214 weeks that the NBC morning show has finished No. 1 in that category.

CBS This Morning finished the week in 3rd place. However, the Monday, Jan. 27 broadcast delivered 3.14 million total viewers, which is CTM’s best non-breaking news or holiday day since Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil began anchoring together in May of last year.

Despite year-over-year losses, CBS This Morning has cut the gap in A25-54 viewership with the NBC morning show by 18% and with the ABC morning show by 9%, season-to-date.

Compared to the same week 1 year ago (which also featured a split decision between GMA and Today) ratings were less than stellar. GMA was -14% in Total Viewers, and -15% in Adults 25-54. Today show was -17% in Total Viewers, and -21% in Adults 25-54. CBS This Morning was -14% in Total Viewers and -18% in A25-54.

Keep in mind the comparable week in 2019 was a great one for both Today and GMA. Today had its best ratings week since the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, while GMA had its best ratings week since March 2018.

Numbers for the week of Jan. 27, 2020:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,843,000 3,680,000 2,964,000 • A25-54: 1,176,000 1,244,000 747,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD, Current Week (w/o 1/27/20), and Year-Ago Week (w/o 1/28/19). Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23/19 – 2/2/20) and 2018 -2019 Season (9/24/18 – 2/3/19). Averages based on regular telecasts.

Comments