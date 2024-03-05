Week of Feb. 26 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Narrowly Holds Top Spot in Total Viewers

The gap between ABC News’ Good Morning America and NBC News’ Today was tight for the week of Feb. 26, but GMA narrowly held the top spot for morning shows.

For the week of Feb. 26, 2024, only 7,000 total viewers separated GMA and Today. Meanwhile, CBS Mornings trailed ABC News’ morning show for the second spot in Adults 25-54 demo by 69,000.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 2.864 million total viewers and 526,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of Feb. 26. GMA’s performance when compared to the previous week was flat percentage-wise in total viewers and down -2% in the A25-54 demo. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2023, GMA was down in total viewers by -15% and fell by -29% in the A25-54 demo.

Meanwhile, NBC News’ Today show was tops in the A25-54 demo with 724,000 viewers and barely came in second place in total viewers with 2.857 million for the week of Feb. 26. Its first-place finish in the A25-54 demo stretches to 28 straight weeks. When checking the show’s numbers from the previous week, Today was up +2% in total viewers and by +4% in the demo. Compared to the same week in 2023, Today was down by -4% in total viewers and the A25-54 demo.

CBS Mornings was the No.3 morning show as it had 2.257 million total viewers and 457,000 viewers in A25-54 for the week of Feb. 26. Compared to the previous week, CBS News’ morning show was up by +3% total viewers and in the A25-54 demo. CBS Mornings saw the gap between it and GMA shrink from 91,000 viewers during the previous to 69,000 viewers in the advertiser-coveted A25-54 demo. Looking at the same period in 2023, CBS Mornings fell in total viewers by -7% and -16% in the A25-54 demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Feb. 26, 2024:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 2,864,000 2,857,000 2,257,000 • A25-54: 526,000 724,000 457,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 2/26/24), Previous Week (w/o 2/19/24) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 2/20/23). Most Current Data Stream: 2023-2024 Season (9/25/23 – 3/3/24) and 2022-2023 Season (9/19/22 – 2/26/23). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.