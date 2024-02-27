The week of Feb. 19 saw the continuation of an ongoing morning show trend: ABC News’ Good Morning America remained the most-watched show in total viewers, and NBC News’ Today remained the No.1 show in the advertiser-coveted demo of Adults 25-54.

However, there was additional good news for Today. It was the only morning show to register week-to-week growth in any of the main measured metrics, seeing positive momentum in A25-54.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 2.856 million total viewers and 536,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of Feb. 19. GMA’s performance when compared to the previous week was down by -4% in total viewers and the A25-54 demo. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2023, GMA was down in total viewers by -10% and fell by -24% in the A25-54 demo.

NBC News’ Today show was tops in the A25-54 demo with 697,000 viewers and came in second place in total viewers with 2.792 million for the week of Feb. 19. As previously mentioned, it was the only show to measure any week-to-week growth in any of the categories. Its first-place finish in the A25-54 demo stretches to 27 straight weeks. Additionally, Today trailed GMA in total viewers by only 64,000.

When checking the show’s numbers from the previous week, Today was down by -2% in total viewers but up by +4% in the demo. Compared to the same week in 2023, Today was down by -2% in total viewers. In the A25-54 demo, the morning show was down by -10%.

Unfortunately for CBS Mornings, the Super Bowl bump was apparently gone as the No.3 morning show had 2.194 million total viewers and 445,000 viewers in A25-54 for the week of Feb. 19. Compared to the previous week, CBS News’ morning show numbers cratered as it fell in total viewers by -13% and -18% in the A25-54 demo. After trailing GMA by only 16,000 viewers last week, CBS Mornings saw that gap extend to 91,000 viewers in the advertiser-coveted A25-54 demo. Looking at the same period in 2023, CBS Mornings fell in total viewers by -11% and -17% in the A25-54 demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Feb. 19, 2024:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 2,856,000 2,792,000 2,194,000 • A25-54: 536,000 697,000 445,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 2/19/24), Previous Week (w/o 2/12/24) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 2/13/23). Most Current Data Stream: 2023-2024 Season (9/25/23 – 2/25/24) and 2022-2023 Season (9/19/22 – 2/19/23). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.