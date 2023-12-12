Week of Dec. 4 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Share First Place Honors in Total Viewers and A25-54

The first full week of December saw ABC News’ Good Morning America continue to lead all morning shows in total viewers, while NBC News’ Today was the top morning show in the advertiser-coveted demo of Adults 25-54.

A relatively quiet news cycle negatively impacted the morning shows during the week of Dec. 4, 2023, as each experienced week-to-week declines in the aforementioned audience measurements compared to the previous week, with GMA seeing double-digit losses in the A25-54 demo.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 2.925 million total viewers and 688,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of Dec. 4. GMA’s performance when compared to the previous week was down in total viewers by -4% and a surprising -12% in the A25-54 demo. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2022, GMA was down in total viewers by -13% and saw a drop of -26% in the A25-54 demo.

NBC News’ Today continued its winning streak among Adults 25-54, averaging 688,000 viewers from the key demo but averaging 2.77 million viewers in total for the week of Dec. 4. Today marks 17 straight weeks as the most-watched morning show among Adults 25-54. When comparing the show’s numbers with the previous week, Today experienced declines, dropping in total viewers and the A25-54 demo by -3% apiece. Compared to the same week in 2022, Today’s total viewers and A25-54 numbers decreased by -7% and -10%, respectively.

The No. 3 morning show remains CBS Mornings, which had a 2.21 million total viewers and 427,000 A25-54 viewers average for the week of Dec. 4. Compared to the previous week, CBS Mornings was down in total viewers by -2% and -3% in the A25-54 demo. Looking at the same period in 2022, CBS Mornings had double-digit drops in total viewers and A25-54, falling by -11% and -20%, respectively.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of Dec. 4, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 2,925,000 2,766,000 2,210,000 • A25-54: 540,000 688,000 427,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 12/4/23), Previous Week (w/o 11/27/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 11/28/22). Most Current Data Stream: 2022-2023 Season (9/25 – 12/10/22) and 2022-2023 Season (9/19 – 12/3/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.