Week of Aug. 22 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Leads In Total Viewers and Adults 25-54 For 7th Straight Week

Good Morning America’s streak as the top morning show continued for the seventh straight week in both total viewers and adults 25-54.

This was the only positive news about GMA’s win, as the show saw a -4% decline in both total viewers and adults 25-54 compared to a week ago. According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen for the week of August 22, ABC’s morning show had 2.95 million total viewers and 684,000 viewers in the adults 25-54 demo.

When comparing GMA’s performance to the same week in 2021, declines can be seen in both total viewers and the adults 25-54 demo at -8% and -14%, respectively.

The Today show continued to hold its spot as the No. 2 morning program with 2.65 million total viewers and 631,000 in the adults 25-54 demo for the week of August 22.

NBC’s morning show was the only show to see positive gains in total viewers as it grew by +1% compared to last week, but it was down by -3% in the adults 25-54 demo.

Compared to the same week in 2021, Today is down -14% in total viewers and -27% in adults 25-54.

CBS Mornings had 2.35 million total viewers and 510,000 adults 25-54 viewers for the week of August 22. Compared to a week ago, CBS’ morning show saw a -2% decline in total viewers—but was the only show to see gains in the adults 25-54 demo as it grew by +2%.

Compared to the same week in 2021, CBS Mornings is down -8% in total viewers and by just -1% in the adults 25-54 demo.

CBS Mornings for the season is delivering its smallest margins, since at least 1991, between GMA and the Today show in adults 25-54. The program trails Today by -280,000 viewers and GMA by -274,000 viewers within that key demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day impressions for the week of August 22, 2022:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 2,950,000 2,651,000 2,352,000 • A25-54: 684,000 631,000 510,000

