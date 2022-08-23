Week of Aug. 15 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Extends Win Streak in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54 to 6 Consecutive Weeks

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

Good Morning America just keeps on winning the morning ratings race.

ABC’s flagship morning show extended its win streak to six straight weeks as the No. 1 morning news show in total viewers and adults 25-54.

GMA is also celebrating being the No.1 morning show in total viewers for the 10th year in a row, more than doubling its lead over NBC’s Today show, its largest in seven years.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, ABC’s morning show averaged 3.08 million total viewers—and 715,000 viewers in the adults 25-54 demo for the week of August 15. Unlike previous weeks, GMA only saw week-to-week gains in adults 25-54, growing by +1% within that demo and dropping by -2% in total viewers compared to the previous week. This was GMA’s best performance in the A25-54 measurement in nine weeks.

GMA was down -4% in total viewers—and down -10% in the adults 25-54 when compared to the same week in 2021. It’s a return of the double-digit slide in the adults 25-54 demo, after a week of seeing single-digit erosion.

Meanwhile, NBC’s Today remained the No. 2 morning program, with 2.62 million total viewers and 649,000 in the adults 25-54 demo for the week of Aug. 8. Compared to last week, Today was down by -2% in total viewers and grew by nearly +2% in the adults 25-54 demo.

When compared to the same week in 2021, NBC’s morning show is down -15% in total viewers and -25% in adults 25-54 compared to the same week in 2021.

Despite being the No.2 show, Today has been looking a bit vulnerable over the summer. The show’s executives will need to examine this troubling trend more closely, as the gap with GMA in total viewers is growing—while the gap with CBS Mornings in adults 25-54 is starting to shrink.

As for CBS Mornings, it showed improvements in both total viewers and adults 25-54 when compared to the previous week. It had 2.39 million total viewers and 498,000 adults 25-54 viewers for the week of August 15, improvements of +5% and +9%, respectively.

Compared to the same week in 2021, CBS Mornings is down -6% in total viewers and -3% in the adults 25-54 demo.

Just 151,000 viewers separate CBS Mornings and Today within this ad-friendly demo. With its more newsmagazine-focused 8 a.m. hour, CBS Mornings seems to be winning more people over during the summer months.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day impressions for the week of August 15, 2022:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,079,000 2,617,000 2,390,000 • A25-54: 715,000 649,000 498,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 8/15/22), Previous Week (w/o 8/8/22) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 8/9/21). Most Current: 2021 -2022 Season (9/20/21 – 8/14/22) and 2020 -2021 Season (9/21/20 – 8/15/21). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.