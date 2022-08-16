Week of Aug. 8 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Extends Win Streak In Total Viewers and Adults 25-54 to 5 Weeks

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

Good Morning America’s claim as the No. 1 morning news show in total viewers and adults 25-54 has now stretched into its fifth straight week.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, ABC’s morning show averaged 3.14 million total viewers and 707,000 viewers in the adults 25-54 demo for the week of August 8. GMA posted some healthy week-to-week gains in total viewers and adults 25-54, growing by +6% and +12%, respectively, when compared to last week.

When looking at the same week in 2021, GMA was up +3% in total viewers and down -4% in the adults 25-54. There may be a sigh of relief within the GMA hallways, because the show had minimal viewer erosion last week in adults 25-54—and not the double-digit year-over-year slide GMA was experiencing in prior weeks.

A reason for more smiles at GMA is that it increased its lead over NBC’s Today from the previous week in both total viewers, its largest in 10 weeks and adults 25-54, its largest in eight weeks.

Speaking of Today, NBC’s morning show maintained its position as the No. 2 morning program with 2.67 million total viewers and 639,000 in the adults 25-54 demo for the week of Aug. 8. Compared to last week, Today was down by just -0.4% in total viewers and grew +3% in the adults 25-54 demo.

The picture isn’t as rosy when compared to the same week in 2021. Today is down -11% in total viewers and -25% in adults 25-54 compared to the same week in 2021.

Over at CBS, its morning program had 2.28 million total viewers and 457,000 adults 25-54 viewers for the week of August 8. It improved slightly by +1% in total viewers but dropped by -8% in adults 25-54 compared to the previous week. CBS Mornings performed poorly when compared to the same week in 2021, dropping -8% in total viewers and -10% in the adults 25-54 demo.

The network’s Saturday morning show has performed well this season to-date—and its Aug. 13 broadcast managed to top NBC’s Saturday Today in the key A25-54 demo (+16,000) for the first time since 2003. CBS Saturday Morning delivered 1.8 million total viewers, with 409,000 of them in the adults 25-54 demo, according to Nielsen live plus same day ratings for Saturday, Aug. 13.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day impressions for the week of August 8, 2022:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,139,000 2,670,000 2,283,000 • A25-54: 707,000 639,000 457,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 8/8/22), Previous Week (w/o 8/1/22) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 8/8/21). Most Current: 2021 -2022 Season (9/20/21 – 8/14/22) and 2020 -2021 Season (9/21/20 – 8/15/21). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.