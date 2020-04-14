Week of April 6 Cable Ranker: News Networks Continued to Beat Entertainment Networks, but Also Lost Viewers From the Previous Week

For the week of April 6, Fox News remained at the top of the basic cable heap, averaging 2.2 million viewers in total day and 3.55 million viewers in prime-time.

In addition to marking 14 straight weeks as the most-watched network in total day, and 12 straight weeks at No. 1 in total prime-time viewers, FNC marked four straight weeks at No. 1 in both Total Viewers and in Adults 25-54.

FNC also topped the cable news competition in Total Viewers and the demo during last week’s White House coronavirus task force press briefings, as expected. The majority of the briefings aired during the 5,6,7 p.m. ET hours.

Hannity and Tucker Carlson Tonight were the top two shows on cable news this past week, per Nielsen live-plus-same data. This has been the case throughout 2020. Hannity averaged 4.4 million Total Viewers and 863,000 Adults 25-54, while Carlson also averaged 4.4 million Total Viewers, but averaged 911,000 Adults 25-54. Hannity lost a chunk of Carlson’s demo audience, something that doesn’t happen particularly often.

Throughout the week, FNC’s Special Report with Bret Baier, The Five, Hannity and Tucker Carlson Tonight averaged more Total Viewers than the broadcast Sunday shows. Again, it’s worth noting that the White House task force briefings took up a significant chunk of Baier’s 6 p.m. ET hour.

MSNBC edged CNN as the second-most-watched basic cable network in prime time. On the other hand, CNN beat MSNBC in total day viewers, and averaged more Adults 25-54 than MSNBC.

Fox News averaged 672,000 Adults 25-54 in prime-time, and 454,00 A25-54 in total day. CNN averaged 556,000 Adults 25-54 in prime-time, and 402,000 in total day. MSNBC averaged 337,000 Adults 25-54 in prime-time, and 214,000 in total day.

Despite Fox News’ continued dominance, the network posted double digit percent losses from the prior week: -12% in total prime-time viewers, -11% in total day viewers, -13% in the prime time demo, and -16% in the total day demo.

However, Fox News wasn’t the only network to post week-to-week losses. CNN was -17% in total prime-time viewers, after what had been a great week of March 30. The network was -12% in total day viewers, -23% in the prime time demo and -17% in the total day demo.

MSNBC shed the smallest percentage of viewers from the prior week: -6% in total prime-time viewers, -7% in total day viewers, -6% in the prime time demo and -9% in the total day demo.

The story was more positive when it came to a year-over-year ratings trend, as expected.

CNN was a whopping +168% in total prime-time viewers and +167% in total day viewers. The year-over-year growth was a little less extreme. Fox News was +45% year-over-year in prime time, and +66% in total day. MSNBC was +24% in prime time, and +41% in total day.

With so many Americans now at home, TV’s most popular networks this moment are of the news and home improvement variety. The Nielsen ratings are proof, per below:

Basic Cable Top 5 – Prime-time (Total Viewers)

Fox News (3,547,000) MSNBC (1,986,000) CNN (1,848,000) HGTV (1,199,000) TLC (1,146,000)

Basic Cable Top 5 – Total Day (Total Viewers)

Fox News (2,240,000) CNN (1,362,000) MSNBC (1,265,000) HGTV (793,000) Food Network (630,000)

Basic cable ranker: Week of April 6 (Total Viewers)

