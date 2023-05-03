Week of April 24 Morning Show Ratings: Today Back on Top in Adults 25-54, GMA Remains No. 1 in Total Viewers

During April, the Adults 25-54 demographic has proven to be quite the competitive battleground as far as the morning show ratings race goes. The top spot has switched back and forth between NBC News’ Today show, and ABC News’ Good Morning America for the past three weeks.

Today grabbed the pole position for the final week of April in the coveted ad demo leaping over GMA with an average of +18,000 more viewers, while GMA continued its reign at the top in total viewers.

In addition, all three morning shows should be relatively pleased with their performance during the week of April 24, as they did not show any week-to-week declines in any of the demos.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 3.20 million total viewers and 704,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo. GMA was up in total viewers and the A25-54 demo by +3% and +2%, respectively, compared to the previous week. Looking at the morning show’s performance versus the same week in 2022, the morning show was flat in total viewers and down by -7% in the aforementioned demo.

NBC’s Today placed second in total viewers registering 2.85 million total viewers but took first place with 722,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of April 24. This was Today’s best performance in the demo in seven weeks. Compared to the previous week, Today was flat in total viewers and up by +6% in the key demo. When looking at the numbers relative to the same week in 2022, the Today show was down in total viewers by -3% and -8% in the A25-54 demo.

CBS Mornings came in third place for the week of April 24, gaining +3% in total viewers from the previous week to stand at 2,452,000 viewers and also improving in the A25-54 demo by +9% to stand at 540,000 viewers. Comparing this week’s performance to the same period in 2022, CBS Mornings was the only show to have gains as it was up by +2% in total viewers and by an encouraging +14% in the A25-54 demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of April 24, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,201,000 2,846,000 2,452,000 • A25-54: 704,000 722,000 540,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 4/24/23), Previous Week (w/o 4/17/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 4/25/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-4/30/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-5/1/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.