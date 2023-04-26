Week of April 17 Morning Show Ratings: GMA Wrestles Adults 25-54 Demo Away From Today, Wins Week in Key Measurements

Nine thousand viewers were all it took for Good Morning America to move ahead of NBC’s Today to reclaim the top spot in the A25-54 viewer demo giving ABC’s national morning news program a dual ratings win for the week of April 17.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 3.11 million total viewers and 692,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo. GMA is -1% in total viewers compared to the previous week but grew by +6% in the A25-54 demo. Looking at the morning show’s performance relative to the same week in 2022, the morning show is down by -5% in total viewers and by -6% in the A25-54 demo.

NBC’s Today was the No. 2 morning show in both measurements, registering 2.845 million total viewers and 683,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo for the week of April 17. Compared to the previous week, Today gains +3% in total viewers and was flat in the key demo of A25-54. When looking at the numbers relative to the same week in 2022, NBC’s national morning news program is down in total viewers by -6% and down by -18% in the A25-54 demo.

CBS Mornings came in third place for the week of April 17, gaining +4% from the previous week in total viewers to stand at 2.38 million on average. The program also improved its performance in the A25-54 demo by +5% to stand at 497,000 viewers on average. The morning show should be pleased with its ratings, as it was the only morning show to register growth in both demos as well as the only program seeing year-to-year growth in any demo. It also gained +1% from the prior week among women.

That being said, compared this week’s performance to the same period in 2022, CBS Mornings is down by -6% in total viewers and by -4% in the A25-54 demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of April 17, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,106,000 2,845,000 2,379,000 • A25-54: 692,000 683,000 497,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 4/17/23), Previous Week (w/o 4/10/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 4/18/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-4/23/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-4/24/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.