Week of April 10 Morning Show Ratings: It’s a First Place Split as GMA Takes Total Viewers, While Today Takes Adults 25-54

A slow news week resulted in ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today settling in as the top morning shows in total viewers and adults 25-54, respectively.

Today can celebrate its back-to-back wins in the advertiser-friendly demo, while GMA continues to be the most-watched weekday morning news offering for the 11th consecutive year.

For the week of April 10, according to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, GMA averaged 3.14 million total viewers and 655,000 A25-54 viewers. Compared to the previous week, GMA improved in total viewers by +1% but dropped by -2% in the A25-54 demo. Looking at the morning show’s performance to the same week in 2022, the morning show was down by -4% in total viewers and by -10% in the A25-54 demo.

NBC’s Today remained the No. 2 show in total viewers with 2.75 million total viewers but was in first place in the A25-54 demo with 683,000 viewers for the week of April 10. Compared to the previous week, Today slid in both categories, -1% in total viewers and -3% among A25-54. When looking at the numbers relative to the same week in 2022, Today show was down in total viewers by -5% and dropped by -11% in the A25-54 demo.

CBS Mornings trailed the other two morning shows for the week of April 10, dropping by -2% in total viewers compared to the previous week to stand at 2,284,000 viewers and improving in the A25-54 demo growing by +1% to stand at 473,000 viewers. Looking at the same period in 2022, the morning show is starting to show a troubling trend as it was down by double digits at -10% in total viewers and A25-54 demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers for the week of April 10, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,136,000 2,749,000 2,284,000 • A25-54: 655,000 683,000 473,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 4/10/23), Previous Week (w/o 4/3/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 4/11/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-4/16/23), Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-4/17/22). Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.