Week of April 10 Evening News Ratings: ABC, NBC, CBS Shed Viewers During Comparatively Quiet News Cycle

Week of April 10, 2023 evening news ratings trended poorly on a week-to-week and on a year-over-year basis.

This isn’t completely surprising considering the previous week (April 3, 2023) featured coverage of the Trump arrest and arraignment, while the comparable week in 2022 featured coverage of the Brooklyn subway attack.

Despite the drop off for ABC, NBC and CBS’ evening offerings, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir remains No. 1 in the genre, averaging 7.58 million total viewers and 1.12 million A25-54 viewers this past week, as per live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen.

ABC’s evening newscast shed -4% in total viewers and -8% in A25-54 viewers from the previous week (April 3), as well as -8% in total viewers and -24% among A25-54 viewers from the same week in 2022 (beginning April 11).

Nevertheless, ABC World News Tonight was still the most-watched U.S. TV show across broadcast and cable, and has now defeated its evening news competition from NBC and CBS 228 of the past 229 weeks in average total viewers—and 157 of the last 159 weeks among Adults 25-54.

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt averaged 6.18 million total viewers (No. 8 among regularly-scheduled broadcast and cable TV programming) to go with 914,000 A25-54 viewers during the week of April 10. That’s -8% in total viewers and -13% in Adults 25-54 from the previous week. Compared to the same week in 2022 (w/o April 11), Nightly News shed -9% in total viewers and -21% among Adults 25-54.

According to Adobe Analytics and Partner Portals; YouTube Analytics Portal, full weekday episodes of NBC Nightly News on YouTube reached an average of 1.1 million views and 842,000 total viewers last week.

The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell averaged 4.39 million total viewers with 655,000 Adults 25-54 for the week of April 10. That’s -9% in total viewers and -18% in A25-54 viewers from the previous week. The newscast is also -7% in total viewers and -20% in A25-54 viewers from the year-ago week.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day averages for the week of April 10, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 7,583,000 6,183,000 4,392,000 • A25-54: 1,120,000 914,000 655,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54, Live + SD Current Week (w/o 4/10/23), Previous Week (w/o 4/3/23) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 4/1/22). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19/22-4/16/23) and Season 2021-2022 (9/20/21-4/101722). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.