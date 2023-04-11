Week of April 3 Evening News Ratings: ABC World News Tonight Marks Another Week at No. 1 Despite Decline

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir remains the No. 1 news program in the evenings, averaging 7.92 million total viewers and 1.21 million A25-54 viewers for the week of April 3, 2023, as per live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen.

That said, the evening newscast shed -4% in total viewers and -7% in A25-54 viewers from the previous week (March 27), and also shed less than -1% in total viewers and -13% among A25-54 viewers from the same week in 2022 (beginning April 4).

On Friday, April 7, World News Tonight was retitled to “WNT-ABC,” due to Good Friday.

Despite the drop off , ABC World News Tonight, which finished the week as the most-watched program on all of U.S. broadcast and cable TV, has now defeated its evening news competition from NBC and CBS 176 of the past 177 weeks in average total viewers—and 105 of the last 107 weeks among Adults 25-54.

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt averaged 6.69 million total viewers (No. 4 among regularly-scheduled broadcast and cable TV programming) to go with 1.05 million A25-54 viewers during the week of April 3. That’s down less than -1% in total viewers but +1% in Adults 25-54 from the previous week. The 1.05 million A25-54 average represents a four-week high in demo viewership for NBC Nightly News.

Compared to the same week in 2022 (w/o April 4), however, Nightly News shed -1% in total viewers and -5% among Adults 25-54.

On Friday, April 7, NBC Nightly News was retitled to “NBC Nitely News” due to Good Friday.

According to Adobe Analytics and Partner Portals; YouTube Analytics Portal, full weekday episodes of NBC Nightly News on YouTube reached an average of one million views and 819,000 viewers last week.

The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell averaged 4.82 million total viewers with 796,000 Adults 25-54 for the week of April 3. That’s up less than +1% in total viewers and a solid +4% in A25-54 viewers from the week of March 27. The newscast is also +1% in total viewers and +1% in A25-54 viewers from the year-ago week.

On Monday, April 3, the CBS Evening News was retitled to “CBS Evening Nws” due to coverage of NCAA Basketball Championship Game. In addition, On Friday, April 7, CBS Evening News was retitled to “CBS-Evening Nws” due to Good Friday. The telecasts are excluded from the weekly and season averages. CBS’ weekly evening news averages are based on just three days (Tuesday-Thursday).

Nielsen live-plus-same-day averages for the week of April 3, 2023:

ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 7,917,000 6,691,000 4,819,000 • A25-54: 1,213,000 1,053,000 796,000

