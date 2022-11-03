Ratings

Wednesday, Nov. 2 Scoreboard: Fox News Continues to Dominate Cable’s 11 PM Hour

By A.J. Katz 

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 304 | CNN: 96 | MSNBC: 98
Prime: FNC: 447 | CNN: 110 | MSNBC: 133

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
237		 TheLead:
120		 Wallace:
116
5PM Five:
463		 Blitzer:
135		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
388		 Blitzer:
138		 Melber:
135
7PM Watters:
465		 Burnett:
159		 Reid:
173
8PM Carlson:
583		 Cooper:
124		 Hayes:
144
9PM Hannity:
431		 Tnt Tapper:
131		 Wagner:
112
10PM Ingraham:
328		 Tonight:
76		 O’Donnell:
145
11PM Gutfeld:
417		 Tonight:
44		 Ruhle:
114

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: | CNN: | MSNBC:
Prime: FNC: | CNN: | MSNBC:

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.699		 TheLead:
630		 Wallace:
1.279
5PM Five:
3.592		 Blitzer:
664		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier:
2.709		 Blitzer:
624		 Melber:
1.335
7PM Watters:
3.128		 Burnett:
808		 Reid:
1.532
8PM Carlson:
3.577		 Cooper:
676		 Hayes:
1.403
9PM Hannity:
2.847		 Tnt Tapper:
506		 Wagner:
1.280
10PM Ingraham:
2.520		 Tonight:
377		 O’Donnell:
1.368
11PM Gutfeld:
2.497		 Tonight:
260		 Ruhle:
972

 

Advertisement
Advertisement