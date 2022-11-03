Wednesday, Nov. 2 Scoreboard: Fox News Continues to Dominate Cable’s 11 PM Hour

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 304 | CNN: 96 | MSNBC: 98
Prime: FNC: 447 | CNN: 110 | MSNBC: 133
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
237
|TheLead:
120
|Wallace:
116
|5PM
|Five:
463
|Blitzer:
135
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
388
|Blitzer:
138
|Melber:
135
|7PM
|Watters:
465
|Burnett:
159
|Reid:
173
|8PM
|Carlson:
583
|Cooper:
124
|Hayes:
144
|9PM
|Hannity:
431
|Tnt Tapper:
131
|Wagner:
112
|10PM
|Ingraham:
328
|Tonight:
76
|O’Donnell:
145
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
417
|Tonight:
44
|Ruhle:
114
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: | CNN: | MSNBC:
Prime: FNC: | CNN: | MSNBC:
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.699
|TheLead:
630
|Wallace:
1.279
|5PM
|Five:
3.592
|Blitzer:
664
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
2.709
|Blitzer:
624
|Melber:
1.335
|7PM
|Watters:
3.128
|Burnett:
808
|Reid:
1.532
|8PM
|Carlson:
3.577
|Cooper:
676
|Hayes:
1.403
|9PM
|Hannity:
2.847
|Tnt Tapper:
506
|Wagner:
1.280
|10PM
|Ingraham:
2.520
|Tonight:
377
|O’Donnell:
1.368
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
2.497
|Tonight:
260
|Ruhle:
972