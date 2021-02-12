ViacomCBS May Revive the Former Quibi Series 60 in 6 for Paramount+

ViacomCBS is interested in reviving 60 Minutes’ series for Quibi, 60 in 6, hoping the program can draw viewers to the new ViacomCBS streaming service Paramount+.

After Quibi officially shut down in December, the mobile video platform ended up selling the rights to old episodes of 60 in 6 to Roku. Now, ViacomCBS is interested in making a new version of the series for Paramount+, sources told Bloomberg.

The new program would reportedly feature the same correspondents from that program, including former CNN tech reporter Laurie Segall Washington Post correspondent Wesley Lowery, and CBS News correspondent Seth Doane, and former Univision Newser Enrique Acevedo.

As its name states, 60 in 6 had been a six-minute version of 60 Minutes, featuring short-form reports on a wide variety of topics; similar in tone and tenor to the flagship series, and produced by 60 Minutes staffers.

News will reportedly be an integral part of the Paramount+ platform when it launches next month. The company plans to unveil details about the service at an investor day on Wednesday, Feb. 24 before its release to the masses.

