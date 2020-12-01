Quibi Shuts Down, Leaving 60 in 6’s Fate Undetermined

The short form mobile video app Quibi officially shut down today, just eight months after it launched.

The streaming video service, criticized nearly from the start, was founded by Hollywood media mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg and former HP chief executive Meg Whitman. It just couldn’t manage to get a true foothold in the cutthroat media landscape.

In addition to its short form programming not truly resonating with consumers, Adweek’s Kelsey Sutton previously noted that one of the platform’s issues included an inability to share Quibi content on social media platforms.

Katzenberg and Whitman announced in October that they were ending the service. In a letter published on Medium, they offered a “profound apology” to Quibi’s employees, investors and partners.

The fate of the 60 Minutes-produced show for Quibi, 60 in 6, which launched in June. remains undetermined. A CBS News spokesperson tells TVNewser: “We are actively looking for the right platform where this talented group of journalists can continue working on 60 Minutes quality stories.”

Comments