CNN | Revolving Door

USA Today’s Luciana Lopez Joins CNN Business as Managing Editor

By Mark Mwachiro 

CNN Business has named Luciana Lopez its new managing editor. She fills a role that had remained open since previous managing editor David Goldman was elevated to the position of executive editor of CNN Business in September, 2022.

Lopez was most recently the deputy managing editor of politics and elections of USA Today. She joined the news organization in April 2021 as their Politics Now and special video projects editor. Before that, she worked at MSNBC as a segment producer and held positions at Reuters and The Oregonian.

Talking Biz News was first to report the news.

