Univision Is Launching a Sunday Edition of Its Flagship Morning Show

Univision announced today the premiere date for Despierta América en Domingo, a Sunday edition of its flagship morning show Despierta América .

The new program premieres this coming Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 a.m. ET on Univision.

“For over 25 years, every weekday, Despierta América has been Hispanic America’s favorite morning show. We continue to entertain, engage and inform our audience with the content they need to be motivated and succeed,” Despierta América vp and executive producer Luz María Doria said in a statement. “We are now expanding with Despierta América en Domingo and bringing our audience’s favorite content to Sunday morning so that they can enjoy it with the entire family.”

The Sunday edition of Despierta América, which was announced at Univision’s New Vision event back in March, will be hosted by Univision’s Maria Antonieta Collins, Raúl González, Jackie Guerrido, with Carolina Rosario as the show’s news anchor.

What can one expect from the program? According to the network, “Despierta América en Domingo will feature weekly news, and lifestyle segments, interaction with the community, and much more.”

In a statement of his own, Univision Television Networks Group president Luis Silberwasser added: “As part of Univision’s transformation strategy, we are focused on innovating and offering our viewers new entertainment and news concepts. With the new Despierta América on Sundays, we are strengthening our weekend programming by bringing Hispanic America’s favorite morning show Despierta América to Sundays. The new show, its hosts and anchor, combined with the show’s unique and innovative format, will feature news, conversation, and uplifting stories offering something totally new to the weekend that families can watch together.”