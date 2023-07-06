Tuesday, July 4 Scoreboard: Fox News, CNN Split First Place on Independence Day

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 107 | CNN: 128 | MSNBC: 38
Prime: FNC: 84 | CNN: 216 | MSNBC: 23
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|YourWrld:
62
|TheLead:
137
|LoanWolves:
50
|5PM
|Five Spcl:
125
|SitRoom:
124
|LoanWolves:
—
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
87
|SitRoom:
97
|TurningPoint:
20
|7PM
|Wttrs Prime:
128
|CNN 4th:
139
|TurningPoint:
—
|8PM
|Independence:
96
|4thinAmerica:
183
|Love and:
21
|9PM
|Independence:
—
|4thInAmerica:
265
|Love and:
—
|10PM
|Home Brave:
59
|4thInAmerica:
199
|TurningPoint:
29
|11PM
|Independence:
72
|4thInAmerica:
168
|TurningPoint:
18
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 999 | CNN: 567 | MSNBC: 368
Prime: FNC: 1.079 | CNN: 864 | MSNBC: 289
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|YourWrld:
827
|TheLead:
614
|LoanWolves:
378
|5PM
|Five Spcl:
1.566
|SitRoom:
590
|LoanWolves:
—
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
1.134
|SitRoom:
517
|TurningPoint:
215
|7PM
|Wttrs Prime:
1.381
|CNN 4th:
674
|TurningPoint:
—
|8PM
|Independence:
1.216
|4thInAmerica:
714
|Love and:
274
|9PM
|Independence:
—-
|4thInAmerica:
1.112
|Love and:
—
|10PM
|Home Brave:
806
|4thInAmerica:
767
|TurningPoint:
320
|11PM
|Independence:
477
|4thInAmerica:
601
|TurningPoint:
192