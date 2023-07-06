Ratings

Tuesday, July 4 Scoreboard: Fox News, CNN Split First Place on Independence Day

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 107 | CNN: 128 | MSNBC: 38
Prime: FNC: 84 | CNN: 216 | MSNBC: 23

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM YourWrld:
62		 TheLead:
137		 LoanWolves:
50
5PM Five Spcl:
125		 SitRoom:
124		 LoanWolves:
6PM Spcl Rprt:
87		 SitRoom:
97		 TurningPoint:
20
7PM Wttrs Prime:
128		 CNN 4th:
139		 TurningPoint:
8PM Independence:
96		 4thinAmerica:
183		 Love and:
21
9PM Independence:
 4thInAmerica:
265		 Love and:
10PM Home Brave:
59		 4thInAmerica:
199		 TurningPoint:
29
11PM Independence:
72		 4thInAmerica:
168		 TurningPoint:

18

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 999 | CNN: 567 | MSNBC: 368
Prime: FNC: 1.079 | CNN: 864 | MSNBC: 289

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM YourWrld:
827		 TheLead:
614		 LoanWolves:
378
5PM Five Spcl:
1.566		 SitRoom:
590		 LoanWolves:
6PM Spcl Rprt:
1.134		 SitRoom:
517		 TurningPoint:
215
7PM Wttrs Prime:
1.381		 CNN 4th:
674		 TurningPoint:
8PM Independence:
1.216		 4thInAmerica:
714		 Love and:
274
9PM Independence:
—-		 4thInAmerica:
1.112		 Love and:
10PM Home Brave:
806		 4thInAmerica:
767		 TurningPoint:
320
11PM Independence:
477		 4thInAmerica:
601		 TurningPoint:
192

 

