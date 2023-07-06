NBCU News Group Chairman Cesar Conde Gains Oversight of Telemundo and NBCU Local Stations

It’s a return to an old stomping ground for NBCU News Group chairman Cesar Conde as he regains oversight of Telemundo, NBCUniversal’s Spanish-language media division, as part of a reorganization spearheaded by new NBCUniversal CEO Mike Cavanagh.

Cavanagh announced Thursday’s reorg reducing his direct reports from 16 to four, with Conde being part of that quartet, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to Conde, other direct reports to Cavanagh now include Donna Langley, the new chairman of the NBCUniversal studio group & chief content officer overseeing all content for the company, including for streaming and TV. Mark Lazarus becomes chairman of the NBCUniversal media group, overseeing advertising and distribution, the business operations of the TV networks and streaming platforms, and NBC Sports. Finally, Mark Woodbury remains NBCU’s chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations and Experiences.

In his new role, Conde retains his title of NBCUniversal News Group chairman. He is gaining oversight of Telemundo, and will for the first time oversee NBCUniversal’s local TV business — NBCUniversal Local.

Conde joined NBCUniversal in 2013 as evp of NBCU International Group, responsible for the operations and international expansion of NBCU business outside of North America. He held this role while also serving as chairman of NBCU Telemundo Enterprises, helping spearhead Telemundo’s rise in the prime-time Spanish-language ratings race after years of dominance by Univision.

Conde transitioned from Telemundo to the role of NBCUniversal News Group chairman in 2020, taking over from Andy Lack during the height of the Covid pandemic. Conde became the first Hispanic to lead a major English-language television news organization.

Before joining NBCU, Conde had a 10-year run at the aforementioned Univision, including a stint as president of Univision Networks. He previously served as a White House Fellow for Secretary of State Colin L. Powell from 2002–2003.