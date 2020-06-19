Trump Slams Fox News After Its Poll Shows Him Trailing Former VP Biden by 12 Points Nationally

President Trump received more bad polling news yesterday, and this time it came from Fox News.

The network released a new poll showing the president trailing former vice president Joe Biden by 12 points nationally, 50-38% among registered voters. As shown in the graphic, the poll was taken from June 13-June 16 with 1,343 registered voters.

As one might expect, Trump wasn’t happy about it.

.@FoxNews is out with another of their phony polls, done by the same group of haters that got it even more wrong in 2016. Watch what happens in November. Fox is terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight operation rates Fox News as an A- pollster. In fact, we published a story in September 2019 with the headline: The Fox News Polling Operation Is Respected by the Experts, and Loathed by President Trump.

Last Wednesday, the Trump campaign sent a “cease and desist” letter to CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker after the network released a poll showing the former vice president leading President Trump by 14 points nationally (55-41% among registered voters). As expected, the letter was immediately rejected by the network. It remains to be seen whether the campaign sends a similar letter to Fox News.

