Fox News

Trey Yingst Signs New Multi-Year Deal to Remain at Fox News

By A.J. Katz 

Fox News Channel foreign correspondent Trey Yingst announced on Twitter Wednesday that he has signed a new multi-year contract with the network.

The exact length and dollar amount are unknown.

Based in Jerusalem, Yingst joined Fox News in Aug. 2018 after a stint as OAN’s White House correspondent. His critically-acclaimed Middle East coverage has been seen across Fox’s news and opinion programming nearly everyday since.

Yingst, 26, was honored by Adweek in 2019 as one of its Young Influentials.

Advertisement
Advertisement