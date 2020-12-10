Time Magazine Reveals Finalists for 2020 Person of the Year

Time magazine has announced the finalists for its 2020 Person of the Year, and it appears climate change activist Greta Thunberg will not repeat as winner.

As has become tradition, the editor in chief of the magazine appeared on NBC’s Today to announce the four finalists: President-elect Joe Biden, President Donald Trump, Frontline Health Care Workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the Movement for Racial Justice, with the late George Floyd featured on the cover.

The winner will be announced on Thursday evening at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Earlier, BTS was named Entertainer of the Year and LeBron James was named Athlete of the Year.

Here’s Time EIC Edward Felsenthal chatting with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb about the semifinalists and what we can expect from tonight’s big announcement.

