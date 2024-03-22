Ticker: Scripps News, CBS News, Fox Nation, MSNBC

- Scripps News National Investigative Reporter Lori Jane Gliha and the Scripps News National team have been named a finalist for the 2024 National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation Awards for their investigative series, Fentanyl: The Silent Toll. The team has been nominated in the Television and Audio Journalism category, with the winner announced in April. The investigative team traveled from coast-to-coast, interviewing families, medical experts and social workers about the deaths and near-fatalities of babies, toddlers and young children across the country.
- On Thursday, Multichannel News honored 15 women at its Wonder Women of New York at a luncheon at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York. The Wonder Women Awards honor excellence among women leaders in media businesses, including programming and operations, streaming, marketing, advertising and technology. CBS News’ president of news, Ingrid Ciprián Matthews and Adrienne Roark, president, content development and integration at CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, were named 2024 honorees.
- Fox Nation will premiere a four-part docuseries on the Menedez brothers otitled Menedez Brothers: Victims of Villains on Monday, March 25. The docuseries will include new exclusive sound from Lyle Menendez, currently in prison, interviews with the Menendez brothers’ lawyer, Mark Geragos, and the prosecutor on the case, Pamela Bozanich. The five co-host, Judge Jeanine Pirro, will also host a roundtable that will break down the Menendez case with crucial figures on both sides of the trial.
- MSNBC is adding original programming to its Sunday, 9 p.m. ET slot as it announced a slate of four new feature and short documentaries that will air between April and July. Included in the slate are XCLD: The Story of Cancel Culture – premiering on Sunday, April 7; Battleground Georgia – premiering on Sunday, May 19. Admissions Granted, which looks at the events that led up to, and the aftermath of the 2023 landmark Supreme Court case that struck down affirmative action in higher education, premiers on Sunday, June 30, and Dave Eggers documentary To Be Destroyed premiers on Sunday, July 21, and follows Eggers as he embarks on a journey to Rapid City, South Dakota in the aftermath of his book’s controversial ban by the local school board.
- CNBC debuted a new digital documentary on Thursday, exploring how ESPN is fighting to stay relevant as cable subscriptions continue declining and major streamers spend billions each year on live sports packages. ESPN’s Fight for Dominance is reported by cnbc.com media reporter who spent the last three months conducting on-camera interviews with past and present Disney and ESPN executives, including former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, making his first public comments since leaving the company in late 2022. He spoke at length about ESPN for the documentary, telling CNBC he sees no reason for ESPN to add minority partners.
- CNN International anchor Bianca Nobilo bid goodbye to viewers during her final broadcast for the network. Seated next to CNN Newsroom co-anchor Max Foster, Nobilo, fighting off the opportunity to break down in front of the camera, the anchor said, “I just want to say from the bottom of my heart thank you so much. I have loved doing the show,” after which she thanked Foster for being a friend and helping her from the start. Watch the heartfelt goodbye below.
