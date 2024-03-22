How News Outlets Broke Kate Middleton Updates

News outlets on Friday received early notice that the Royal family would make an important announcement regarding the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, at 6 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET.

Middleton’s media absence in recent months has set the internet and royal watchers ablaze with rumors and speculation concerning her whereabouts.

Middleton delivered her health updates in a video message, revealing she has cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Advertisement

The embargoed announcement allowed the networks to bring in marquee anchors to cover the impending news.

Here is how the major news outlets covered the news.

ABC News

David Muir anchored special coverage of the Middleton news, interrupting affiliate programming.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, says doctors discovered cancer had been present after undergoing abdominal surgery and she is now undergoing preventative chemotherapy. https://t.co/xNeSAFFMjG pic.twitter.com/vzoFPyUYKo — ABC News (@ABC) March 22, 2024

BBC News

BBC News’ U.K. feed presented the update during BBC News at Six. Its studio arm, BBC Studios, was responsible for recording Middleton’s message, recorded on Wednesday and came with no edits.

How Kate Middleton’s statement was announced on BBC News at Six, the most-watched news show in the UK. pic.twitter.com/zPlGva2tkX — Jake Kanter (@Jake_Kanter) March 22, 2024

CBS News

Norah O’Donnell anchored special coverage that occurred during a commercial break during the Northwestern–Florida Atlantic basketball game. No in-game action was missed during the special report.

BREAKING: Catherine, the Princess of Wales, reveals she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, @NorahODonnell reports. pic.twitter.com/4iKhL6T9Xb — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 22, 2024

CNN

Anderson Cooper with Max Foster in London provided breaking news coverage on CNN and CNN International.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed Friday she has been diagnosed with cancer and is in the “early stages” of treatment. pic.twitter.com/TJOCIVvggz — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) March 22, 2024

Fox News

Martha MacCallum took over for the network, anchoring special coverage during America Reports with John Roberts and Gillian Turner. Roberts and Turner continued with their broadcast when special coverage ended.

MSNBC

Yasmin Vossoughian, filling in for Chris Jansing during the 1-3 p.m. ET hours, broke the news to MSNBC’s audience.

BREAKING: Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, announces she has been diagnosed with cancer. pic.twitter.com/T15DXXMjrW — MSNBC Reports (@MSNBC_reports) March 22, 2024

NBC News

Lester Holt host was on hand to cover the Middleton announcement during the news outlet’s afternoon broadcast of NBC News Daily. The NBC Nightly News anchor was on the air with the NBC News Special Report from 2:00-2:20 p.m. ET.