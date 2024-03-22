ABC | BBC | CBS | CNN | Fox News | MSNBC | People

How News Outlets Broke Kate Middleton Updates

By Mark Mwachiro 

Kate Middleton breaking news coverage

News outlets on Friday received early notice that the Royal family would make an important announcement regarding the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, at 6 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET.

Middleton’s media absence in recent months has set the internet and royal watchers ablaze with rumors and speculation concerning her whereabouts.

Middleton delivered her health updates in a video message, revealing she has cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

The embargoed announcement allowed the networks to bring in marquee anchors to cover the impending news.

Here is how the major news outlets covered the news.

ABC News

David Muir anchored special coverage of the Middleton news, interrupting affiliate programming.

BBC News

BBC News’ U.K. feed presented the update during BBC News at Six. Its studio arm, BBC Studios, was responsible for recording Middleton’s message, recorded on Wednesday and came with no edits.

CBS News

Norah O’Donnell anchored special coverage that occurred during a commercial break during the Northwestern–Florida Atlantic basketball game. No in-game action was missed during the special report.

CNN

Anderson Cooper with Max Foster in London provided breaking news coverage on CNN and CNN International.

Fox News

Martha MacCallum took over for the network, anchoring special coverage during America Reports with John Roberts and Gillian Turner. Roberts and Turner continued with their broadcast when special coverage ended.

MSNBC

Yasmin Vossoughian, filling in for Chris Jansing during the 1-3 p.m. ET hours, broke the news to MSNBC’s audience.

NBC News

Lester Holt host was on hand to cover the Middleton announcement during the news outlet’s afternoon broadcast of NBC News Daily. The NBC Nightly News anchor was on the air with the NBC News Special Report from 2:00-2:20 p.m. ET.

