Ticker: King Charles Ends Its Run, Jessica Tarlov Welcomes a New Addition

- King Charles, the weekly one-hour CNN primetime show co-hosted by CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King and TNT’s Inside the NBA co-host Charles Barkley, has ended after a brief run. A product of the Chris Licht era, the show aired Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET, pre-empting’ Abby Phillip’s CNN NewsNight. While some reports suggested that the show was canceled, a CNN spokesperson tells TVNewser that King Charles was always intended to have a limited run, adding that it brought a new and diverse audience to CNN’s primetime line-up. The show regularly finished third in both measured categories in the ratings compared to its time slot competitors.
- Fox News’ The Five co-host Jessica Tarlov became a mom for the second time last week as she and her husband Brian welcomed their second daughter, Teddy Tarlov McKenna. Tarlov’s co-host Dana Perino broke the news on Monday’s edition of The Five, noting that the baby was born on Thursday, April 11. “She met her big sister Cleo and they are having a wonderful time,” Perino added. Tarlov was the subject of a recent USA Today profile, which addressed her status as one of the “few outspoken liberal voices on Fox News.” Tarlov addressed her role at the network in the piece, saying: “There are a lot of people, and they’re especially loud on Twitter or X, I should call it, who are not fans of mine. But you don’t want to come off as shrill, like every single thing a conservative says you automatically have the opposite opinion of.” Watch the clip of the baby announcement below.
- 12 news organizations issued a joint statement over the weekend urging President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump to participate in TV debates ahead of the November election. ABC News, CBS News, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox News Media, NBCUniversal News Group, NewsNation, Noticias Univision and PBS NewsHour all signed the letter, which noted the important role the debates have played during past presidential elections. “There is simply no substitute for the candidates debating with each other, and before the American people, their visions for the future of our nation,” the signatories wrote.
- NewsNation made a cameo in a viral sketch from this weekend’s edition of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Ryan Gosling. The skit found the Barbie star and SNL player Mikey Day appearing as live action versions of the MTV cartoon characters Beavis and Butt-Head, taking part in a NewsNation town hall intended to discuss the dangers of artificial intelligence. Watch the sketch below:
- Saturday also saw the reunion of some former CNN interns during the afternoon edition of CNN Newsroom. At the tail end of the broadcast, correspondent Omar Jimenez, filling in for anchor Fredricka Whitfield, let viewers know that he and CNN meteorologist Elisa Raffa interned at CNN at the same time in 2014. Raffa shared a group photo that featured herself, Jimenez and CNN analyst Astead Herndon taken outside the famous CNN sign at the former CNN Center in Atlanta. Watch the amusing clip below:
