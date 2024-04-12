Ticker: Anna Kooiman, Kate Bolduan, NYABJ Finalists, NBCU Academy

- Former Fox News anchor Anna Kooiman is joining NewsNation as the weekend anchor of NewsNation Live, beginning Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET. Kooiman spent five years with Fox News, notably as an anchor of Fox and Friends Weekend, leaving the network in 2016 to join her husband in Sydney, Australia. She and her family moved back to the U.S. in 2022 and settled in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she hosted the lifestyle show Your Day with Anna Kooiman for the local CW affiliate WCCB-TV. She will continue to be based in Charlotte but will commute to New York to anchor her weekend NewsNation shows. “We’re loving our life in Charlotte,” Kooiman said in an interview with The Charlotte Observer. “This is just a big piece of me that has felt missing for a while.”
- CNN is resurrecting a show from its old streaming service, CNN+, for its new streaming service, CNN Max. 5 Things with Kate Bolduan will debut on Max on Monday, April 15. The on-demand show, which will be on a limited run and is an experiment as part of CNN Max’s beta, will be a companion to CNN’s existing 5 Things franchise, which includes a podcast and newsletter. During its brief life on CNN+, 5 Things emerged as one the streamer’s most-watched programs.
- ABC News, BET News and CBS News were among the news organizations named as finalists for the 2024 Excellence in Media Awards, overseen by the New York Association for Black Journalists (NYABJ). Now in its third year, the awards celebrate coverage of New York’s African-American and African Diaspora communities. Award winners will be announced at NYABJ’s Annual Juneteenth Gala & Awards on Wednesday, June 19, at The Standard in New York City, co-hosted by CBS 2 News anchor Maurice DuBois and CBS national correspondent Jericka Duncan.
- NBCU Academy wrapped up the fifth edition of its Next Level Summit on Thursday. The day-long training program provides students with insights from key Comcast, NBCUniversal and NBCU News Group leaders and talent. Addressing an audience of over 4,000 participants, Yvette Miley — who leads the Next Level Summit and NBCU Academy initiative and was announced the recipient of the 2024 NLGJA Leadership Award — remarked: “NBCU Academy is for you. It’s for you because everyone here wants to make sure that you have an opportunity to live your dreams, that you have an opportunity to see it, so you can be it.” Select NBCU executives and journalists that took part in the summit included
