News and Sports Outlets Break News of O.J. Simpson’s Death

Retired football player O.J. Simpson died Wednesday at age 76 following a battle with prostate cancer. His family posted a statement confirming his passing on social media on Thursday.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Advertisement During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

A Heisman Trophy winner in college, Simpson’s decade-long National Football League career brought him numerous on-field accolades and off-field opportunities as an actor and advertising personality. But his public image forever changed in 1994 when he was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. While the subsequent criminal court case — which was famously dubbed “the trial of the century” — ended in Simpson’s acquittal, he was later found liable for wrongful death in a civil lawsuit brought by Goldman’s family and ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages.

The news and sports networks moved quickly to report the news of Simpson’s death, with the broadcast networks producing special reports that accompanied the announcement.

These are the breaking news times from the major news and sports outlets:

Newsmax: 10:40 a.m. ET

Fox News: 10:42 a.m. ET

ABC News: 10:46 a.m. ET

NewsNation: 10:49 a.m. ET

Scripps News: 10:49 a.m. ET

ESPN: 10:51 a.m. ET

MSNBC: 10:55 a.m. ET

NBC News: 10:58 a.m. ET

CBS News: 11:00 a.m. ET

CNN: 11:02 a.m. ET

FS1: 11:08 a.m. ET

ESPN’s coverage began with SportsCenter host Shae Peppler Cornette reading the Simpson family’s statement before welcoming reporter Jeremy Schapp to provide additional context and commentary.