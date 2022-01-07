The View’s Ana Navarro Has Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

Another member of The View has contracted Covid: Ana Navarro.

A frequent guest-host on ABC News’ daytime talk panel program, Navarro shared the news during Friday’s broadcast.

“I am now positive for COVID,” said Navarro, who added that she is vaccinated. “I’m feeling no symptoms, I’m feeling pretty good so far, I hope this stays. I did what the CDC recommended — the minute I felt a little bit of a tickle in my throat, I assumed I had it. I’ve been isolating with my dog and my box of Kleenex.”

“I’m doing pretty good so I hope that people stay safe and follow the CDC guidelines,” she continued.

Navarro’s disclosure of her “breakthrough case” comes days after it was revealed that co-host Whoopi Goldberg tested positive for the virus over the holiday break.

The panelists had already been broadcasting “in boxes” this week, and it remains to be seen when they’ll return to in-studio broadcasting.