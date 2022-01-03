The View Announces Whoopi Goldberg Has Contracted Covid

On Monday’s broadcast of The View, co-host Joy Behar that Whoopi Goldberg has contracted the coronavirus.

“Why am I here instead of Whoopi? Well Whoopi, unfortunately, tested positive over the break, but she’ll be back probably next week,” said Behar. “But since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild.”

Behar added that the hosts will be “back in boxes” this week, broadcasting from home. “But you never know because this omicron thing is all over the place. All over the place.”

Later during Monday’s broadcast of The View, Behar brought up frequent co-host Ana Navarro. Her mother passed away while The View was on break.

“I’m not sure any of us are ever ready to lose a parent. I’m sad, Joy. I’m heartbroken. I wish my mom had been in good health a little longer and able to enjoy her family, which is what she loved the most,” Navarro said.