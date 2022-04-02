SportsNewser | TV Biz

The 2022 TVNewser March Madness Bracket Challenge: Final Four Weekend Update

By A.J. Katz 

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four tips off from New Orleans tonight. This year’s Final Four features four of the most successful men’s college basketball programs ever. At 6:09 p.m. ET on TBS, Kansas and Villanova face off, followed by one of the most iconic rivalries in all of sports: Duke vs. North Carolina.

The winners of tonight’s games will face off Monday evening in primetime for the 2022 NCAA Men’s National championship game, again on TBS.

Speaking of iconic tournaments, what does the 2022 TVNewser Bracket Challenge leaderboard look like as we head into tonight’s Final Four matchups?

Right now, it’s former CNBC communications chief Brian Steel in the lead with 77 points. He’s in a strong position right now, six points ahead of his closest competitor and having chosen now-favorite Duke to win the tournament this year.

Steel, who happened to have won the 2017 Challenge, has a sizable lead right now, but can anyone catch him? It’s possible.

Bloomberg Radio news anchor Michael Barr currently sits second place with 71 points. Barr chose Kansas to win it all, and consequently has a decent shot at winning this year’s Challenge. Bloomberg QuickTake chief correspondent Jason Kelly, who was in first place heading into the Sweet 16 round, is now tied with Barr at 71 points as we head into the Final Four.

Kelly and Barr happen to co-host the Bloomberg Business of Sports radio show, so it’s more than likely they know a thing or two about college sports in 2022.

Steel, Barr and Kelly are followed by CNBC Closing Bell: Overtime executive producer Kevin Flynn with 70 points, CNBC Squawk Box senior producer Anne Tironi with 69 points, HLN Morning Express meteorologist (and longtime Bracket Challenge participant) Bob Van Dillen with 69 points, NBC Nightly News and NBC News Now boss Janelle Rodriguez, CNBC producer Jessica Golden, CNBC correspondent Contessa Brewer, CNBC correspondent Dominic Chu, and Bloomberg anchor Scarlet Fu all have decent chances to capture this year’s challenge as well.

PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff is the only participant who chose Villanova to win it all this year. If the Wildcats win tonight and Monday night, Woodruff wins the competition.

Here’s how the standings look going into tonight’s matchups:

STANDINGS – 2022 Final Four
Rank Network Name Score Correct Max Score Champion
1 CNBC Brian Steel 77 38 141 Duke
2 Bloomberg Michael Barr 71 39 135 Kansas
2 Bloomberg Jason Kelly 71 38 87 Arizona
4 CNBC Kevin Flynn 70 38 86 Gonzaga
5 CNBC Anne Tironi 69 37 133 Duke
6 HLN Bob Van Dillen 67 36 83 Kentucky
6 NBC Janelle Rodriguez 67 36 83 Arizona
8 CNBC Jessica Golden 66 34 114 Duke
9 CNBC Contessa Brewer 62 36 62 Arizona
9 CNBC Dominic Chu 62 37 62 Kentucky
9 Bloomberg Scarlet Fu 62 36 62 Gonzaga
12 Fox Business Edward Lawrence 61 37 109 Kansas
13 ABC Tracy Wholf 60 32 108 Kansas
14 CNBC Sara Eisen 59 36 59 Arizona
15 N/A Entry-69617 56 33 104 Kansas
15 Fox News Todd Piro 56 35 56 Arizona
17 TVNewser/Adweek A.J. Katz 55 35 71 Kentucky
17 CNBC Brian Sullivan 55 31 55 Baylor
17 Bloomberg Mike Lynch 55 34 55 Gonzaga
17 Bloomberg Romaine Bostick 55 34 55 Gonzaga
21 Weather Channel Alex Wallace 54 36 54 Gonzaga
21 CNBC Matt Rosoff 54 32 54 Arizona
23 Weather Channel Paul Goodloe 53 34 69 Gonzaga
24 Bloomberg Jonathan Ferro 51 30 51 Gonzaga
24 CNBC Tyler Mathisen 51 33 51 Kentucky
26 CNBC Matt Quayle 50 32 66 Purdue
26 CNBC Sandy Cannold 50 35 50 Arizona
28 PBS NewsHour Judy Woodruff 48 30 96 Villanova
28 CNBC Todd Bonin 48 32 96 Kansas
28 Bloomberg Tom Keene 48 30 64 Gonzaga
28 NBC Vicky Nguyen 48 34 48 Gonzaga
32 CBS Darius Walker 47 32 47 Gonzaga
32 ABC Michael Huberman 47 30 47 Arizona
34 Bloomberg Tim Stenovec 45 29 61 Kentucky
34 CNBC Joe Kernen 45 34 45 Arizona
34 PBS NewsHour Michael Rancilio 45 32 45 Gonzaga
37 Bloomberg Kailey Leinz 42 32 42 Wisconsin
38 NBC Peter Alexander 39 31 39 Gonzaga
39 CNBC Jim Cramer 37 27 37 Gonzaga
39 Fox News Joe Concha 37 26 37 Arizona

 

