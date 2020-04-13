The 2020 White House Correspondents’ Dinner Will Be Held Aug. 29

The show must (and will) go on.

After consulting with public health and medical officials, the White House Correspondents’ Association announced today that its annual dinner will be held on Aug. 29. The 2020 dinner was originally set for April 25 at the Washington Hilton.

WHCA president Jonathan Karl made the announcement this afternoon.

“For most of us, the COVID-19 pandemic has been the most important story of our lifetimes,” Karl, who also serves as ABC News’ chief White House correspondent, noted in a statement. “We hope our rescheduled 2020 dinner will be a chance to celebrate the kind of important journalism we have seen throughout the crisis.”

The WHCA announced in February that SNL’s Kenan Thompson would serve as host of the 2020 dinner, and comedian Hasan Minhaj would serve as featured entertainer. Both have agreed to participate on the new date.

